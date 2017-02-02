Houston Oilers' strange lame-duck season gave NFL a blueprint in how not to do relocation

HOUSTON – In one key way, Houston is the perfect place for Super Bowl LI: The city loves its football.

The Houston Texans have sold out every game since their first season in 2002. This week, you can’t go anywhere without a reminder that the Super Bowl is here. Everyone seems to be enjoying the attention as the center of the football universe. It makes the Houston Oilers’ awful, lame duck season here a little more than 20 years ago seem even more surreal.

The 1996 Oilers provided a sad and weird final chapter for a team that was once beloved. That Oilers were supposed to play in Houston again in 1997, but it was so bad in 1996 that owner Bud Adams decided to buy out its lease and move instead of doing it all over again.

The early move led to two more awkward seasons as the Oilers awaited completion of their permanent stadium in Nashville. Franchise relocation is never easy, and the NFL is dealing with it again.

“It was handled so poorly,” Hall of Fame offensive lineman Bruce Matthews said. “If anything – I think about the Rams and Chargers – we set an example in how you don’t want to move a franchise. It was a wreck.”

“It was weird,” 1996 Oilers safety Blaine Bishop said. “I feel for the teams moving now, but I’m sure they won’t go through what we went through.”

It was so bad, general manager Floyd Reese apologized to the players at one point.

“I told the team once that season, ‘The NFL environment is not like this,’” Reese said. “’What we’re going through is not the NFL.’”

One thing everyone associated with the 1996 Oilers remembers is how quiet the games were. They had to be careful about what was said during home games in the Astrodome that season because everyone could be heard.

“I was up in the coaches’ box in the press box, and the windows were open. I remember calling down to the offensive coaches on the sideline to tell them to quiet the quarterback down – when he called plays in the huddle, I could hear them in the box,” Reese said.

“[Wide receivers/tight ends coach] Les Steckel tells a good story, he was on the sideline for pregame warmups, having a regular conversation with his wife who was 30 rows up,” 1996 Oilers tight end Frank Wycheck said. “He wasn’t yelling, it was just a normal conversation.”

Only 15,131 people showed up to the final Houston Oilers home game. The Houston Dynamo Major League Soccer team has never averaged less than 15,883 in a season here. The University of Houston’s football team never played in front of a home crowd smaller than 35,846 last season. The Oilers played in front of five regular-season crowds of less than 28,000 in 1996.

For years the Oilers were a huge draw in Houston, and many people here still love those teams. How did it get that bad in 1996?

*****

Through most of the Oilers’ existence Houston was known as one of the best and loudest crowds in the NFL. The Astrodome shook in 1978 when Earl Campbell made himself a star while Howard Cosell had to scream to be heard on “Monday Night Football.”

“So they stand as one … look out America, here comes Houston!” Cosell exclaimed over the din after a Campbell touchdown in a famous win over Miami. “America’s fastest growing city, and right now, in this arena, America’s football team!”

In 1993, the Astrodome was on fire as Warren Moon led the Oilers to 11 straight wins and an AFC Central title.

“When the dome was rocking like that, you’d feel it in your neck hairs,” said Matthews, who was drafted by the Oilers in 1983 and has a book about his career called “Inside the NFL’s First Family.”

“The energy was great.”

“I lived off the fans,” said Bishop, whose rookie season was 1993. “I did things I didn’t think I could do. It was awesome.”

It went bad quickly. The reason the Oilers’ situation turned south is familiar: It was over public money for a new stadium. The Astrodome was falling apart and the Oilers wanted something better.

“It was a dump,” longtime Houston Chronicle writer John McClain said. “When it opened, it was known as the ‘Eighth Wonder of the World.’ When it ended, it was the eighth best dome in the NFL.”

McClain said the Oilers had a terrible lease as well, and Adams saw how the relocated Rams had a favorable deal in St. Louis, their new city. Adams wanted something better for himself and his team in Houston. He wanted $186 million in public money for a new stadium, McClain said. Politicians dug in against Adams, who was awkward at public relations, and the tide shifted against him quickly. Anyone who spoke up publicly for Adams was ridiculed.

