While feds get tough on recruiting scandal, NCAA forms a committee

Everything we need to know about the state of college basketball was made clear in two news items that popped up Wednesday within two hours of each other.

The first: A federal grand jury has subpoenaed Oklahoma State, asking for documents and communications regarding “actual or potential NCAA rules violations” within the Cowboys basketball program. It is the next extension of the federal corruption investigation that resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals late last month. It is another indication that the FBI and U.S. Attorney’s Office are using the considerable powers at their disposal to put a full-court press on the sport.

The second: In response to the rippling scandal, the NCAA announced that it has done what it does best. It has formed a committee. That committee will start meeting in November and report back in April.

One group is doing work. Another is talking about eventually perhaps getting around to doing work, perpetuating the belief that inertia is the defining characteristic of the NCAA.

This is a major element of why college hoops has become the cesspool it is: Hamstrung by the established limits of its investigative power and handcuffed by bureaucracy, the NCAA has failed to combat a culture of corruption that threatens the credibility of its biggest moneymaker. It has failed to adequately enforce its own rules. It has failed to create a deterrent that is sufficient to scare off the cheaters.

And every crook and con man affiliated with college basketball knew it.

Shoe companies engaged in bidding wars to deliver players to the schools they outfit. Agents and financial advisers stalked prospects in their teens, making under-the-table payments in return for signing them as clients when they turned pro. Coaches knew all about it, and dozens – possibly hundreds – were involved in the scams. The clean ones fumed privately but wouldn’t blow the whistle.