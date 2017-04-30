Fantasy Rookie Rundown 2017: Fournette, McCaffrey top wishlist

Look around and the adage “What’s old is new again” applies. Outdated not long ago, high-top fades, tight-rolled jeans and Hollywood classics (Sidebar: The trailer for “It” reaffirmed my deep-seated fear of clowns) are again en vogue.

The NFL, too, has turned back the clock.

Call it The Zeke Effect.

Running backs once ruled the roost. Back in the day before today’s pass-happy permutations dominated the league, average QB play, or even slightly below, was acceptable. During smashmouth’s golden years throwbacks like Earl Campbell, Eric Dickerson and Marcus Allen operated as offensive centerpieces, statistical juggernauts who shouldered massive loads in do-it-all roles.

Flash forward and ground attacks are in the midst of a renaissance, a revival breathing new life into a suffering fantasy position.

Just eight of the top-20 greatest rookie RB performances occurred this century. Ezekiel Elliott and Jordan Howard’s accomplishments last fall, however, were two of them. The former is No. 3 on the list (behind Dickerson and George Rodgers’ 1981 seasons), while the latter slots in at No. 19 (28 yards shy of Adrian Peterson’s memorable 2007). Interestingly, 2016 went down as the most productive rushing season in the 96-year history of the NFL. Teams netted an all-time low 26 rush attempts per game but recorded 4.2 yards per attempt, the third highest ever. Volume may not be the emphasis, but efficiency certainly is.

As a result of Elliott’s achievements, front offices feverishly tried to discover their own chain mover in this year’s Draft. The NFL, after all, is a copycat league. That’s why Leonard Fournette, Christian McCaffrey, Dalvin Cook, Joe Mixon, among others, were selected within the first two rounds. Whether through a single three-down back or via multiple options in specified roles (e.g. New England) many GMs want to strike a balance and alleviate extreme pressure on QBs.

Even though more glaring needs were needed in some cases, several executives willingly put cart before horse. It didn’t come as a surprise. In the weeks leading up to the exercise, scouts and insiders spouted almost presidential hyperbole about the 2017 RB Draft class (e.g. “historic” and “all-time great”). Dallas proved last year a robust o-line is imperative for instant success, but this year’s batch of newcomers is deep and talented. Multiple sterling fantasy performances could be on the horizon.

Last year, 10 RBs tallied 13 or more fantasy points per game in standard formats, the most in five seasons. This fall, bank on that number climbing.

A running back rebirth is underway.

Now if we can only bring tear-away jerseys back …

After weeks of poking, prodding and Wonderlicking, destinations are now determined. What newcomers could be cornerstones on fantasy rosters this season? Here are five players poised to make their mark (in order of projected contribution):

Leonard Fournette, RB, JAX (Early ADP: 29.9, RB13)

When healthy and aggressive, Fournette is a balled up Sonic the Hedgehog barreling through enemies. He’s completely 16-bit, an old school player from a bygone era when running backs acted as 300-carry wrecking balls. For that reason, he drew comparisons to Bo Jackson and AP pre-Draft. The LSU product, despite concerns regarding his lateral movement, possesses more wiggle than some believe. An ankle injury hampered him greatly last year. At full strength in 2015, he evaded the most tackles in college football and compiled 3.6 yards after contact per attempt. Only Derrick Henry terrorized would-be tacklers more.

On the downside, doubters question Fournette’s three-down abilities. Underutilized as a receiver, he dropped numerous catchable balls when leaned upon. But he showed well during LSU’s pro day repeatedly plucking balls cleanly. His willingness to get his nose dirty against the blitz is another transferable attribute.

