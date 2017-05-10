Isaiah Thomas defends Olynyk to Draymond Green, but feud continues

Boston Celtics star Isaiah Thomas quickly came to the defense of his teammate, Kelly Olynyk after Golden State Warriors power forward Draymond Green called him “dirty.”

Isaiah Thomas responding to Draymond's comments on Olynyk: "I don’t know how he can call anybody dirty. … It’s a joke that he said that." pic.twitter.com/D2klo8IuSM — Chris Forsberg (@ESPNForsberg) May 9, 2017





“I don’t know how (Green) can call anybody dirty,” Thomas said. “It is what it is. Everybody’s got a comment or something to say. That’s all it is… It’s a joke that (Green) said that. The playoffs, everything somebody says is blown out of proportion. Everything somebody does is blown out of proportion as well. We can’t worry about what others are doing or saying.”

But that wasn’t the end. Green fired back at Thomas with a subtweet:

Just get through that series bro…. — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) May 9, 2017





Green is almost certainly referring to the Celtics’ ongoing series against the Washington Wizards. After taking a 2-0 lead, Boston dropped both games in D.C. to knot things up at 2-2. In the Celtics last two losses, the Wizards have beat them by 27 points in Game 3 and 19 in Game 4. Game 5 takes place at TD Garden on Wednesday night.

It’s fair to say that things could get heated if Green and Thomas end up squaring off in the NBA Finals.