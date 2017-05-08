Draymond Green says he can't respect 'dirty' players like Kelly Olynyk

Draymond Green spent a chunk of time on his latest podcast ridiculing Boston Celtics big man Kelly Olynyk for his “dirty” antics on the court.

“Kelly Olynyk is a dirty player, man,” Green said on his Undisputed podcast “Dray Day,” which the Golden State Warriors power forward co-hosts with Bay Area News Group columnist Marcus Thompson II. “He’s dirty. Dirty player, man. I don’t respect guys like that. And I mean, I know he’s not the greatest basketball player of all time, so maybe you feel like you got to do that. Just dirty. I don’t respect that man. He’s dirty.”

Green was specifically referencing the incident between Olynyk and Washington Wizards forward Kelly Oubre Jr. during Game 3 of the two teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals series last Thursday:

Olynyk set a hard screen on Oubre, knocking him to the ground. Oubre, feeling the screen was illegal and sick of being “hit multiple times in the head by the same person” in the series, quickly jumped to his feet and shoved Olynyk to the ground. Oubre’s actions resulted in a flagrant foul-2, an immediate ejection and, later a suspension for Game 4, which the Wizards ended up winning. Olynyk did not face any repercussions.

Green pointed out that this isn’t an isolated incident for Olynyk. In Game 4 of the opening round of the 2015 playoffs, Olynyk grabbed Cleveland Cavaliers star Kevin Love’s arm while fighting for rebounding position, dislocating the power forward’s arm. Love underwent season-ending surgery, missing the final three rounds of the Cavs’ playoff run.

For what it’s worth, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens sees things differently than Green.

“I’m around Kelly every day. I don’t agree with [Green’s] assessment,” Stevens said Monday, according to ESPN’s Chris Forsberg.

In the past, Green has also been called out for being dirty on the court. He was criticized for kicking up his legs and hitting Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams in the groin during the playoffs last season.

Then, after being stepped over by LeBron James in the 2016 NBA Finals, Green reached up his right arm while he was getting up off the court and struck James’ groin. As a result, Green was suspended for Game 5 of the Finals, which the Warriors lost, as the Cavs began their charge back from a 3-1 deficit to win the NBA championship in seven games at Oracle Arena.

But Green says there is a difference between him and Olynyk.

“There’s a difference, big difference, between knowing all the tricks [and being dirty],” Green said on the podcast. “Knowing all the tricks ain’t doing stuff to hurt people. [Olynyk] yanked [Love’s] shoulder out of place. I don’t roll with that, man. He’s just dirty. You know, veteran tricks is grabbing an arm so a guy can’t get there to block a shot or cutting some guy off so he can’t get there to contest. But you’re not doing nothing to hurt nobody. This dude be out there trying to hurt people.”

Despite some questionable plays, Olynyk has only received three technical fouls in his four-year NBA career. He has never been issued a flagrant foul or been ejected from a game.

