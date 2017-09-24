Booms and Busts: Brandin Cooks highlights redemption week

The NFL needed a redemption week.

The first two slates were filled wth unwatchable games, low scoring, slumping stars. Given the modern, hands-off approach to preseason and exhibition play, it’s not that surprising the league got off to such a lackluster start.

Week 3, our confidence and faith were restored, our fandom validated. What a glorious afternoon of NFL action.

Let’s start with Brandin Cooks, who finally gave the Patriots the explosive downfield presence they’ve been looking for. Cooks had two long touchdown grabs in New England’s 36-33 escape over Houston, including the game-winning TD with 23 seconds left, a high-difficulty catch by the left boundary. Cooks threw in a two-point conversion for good measure, the capper on a snappy 5-131-2 afternoon. Chris Hogan also had two touchdown catches, while Tom Brady threw for 378 yards and five scores.

It wasn’t all sunshine and lollipops for the Pats. Brady took five sacks and far too many hits, the running game stumbled to 59 yards (on 3.0 a carry), and the defense was riddled by Deshaun Watson, of all people. But there’s nothing wrong with New England’s passing game, provided Brady has time to throw.

The Giants suffered a stomach-punch 27-24 loss at Philadelphia, but at least they got their offense rebooted — mostly because Odell Beckham was back in form. Beckham caught nine of 13 targets for 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both of them worthy of immediate applause. With Sterling Shepherd (7-133-1) also going off, the Giants finally pushed over 20 points for the first time in nine games. It’s convenient the passing game showed up, because New York’s running game (and especially, its run blocking) remained abysmal.

Chicago’s Jordan Howard was one of the biggest scapegoats of the opening two weeks, panned for his unreliable hands and discounted in favor of the flavor of the month, Tarik Cohen. Now Cohen might wind up being something special, but there’s room for the powerful Howard and the slippery Cohen in the same offense. Howard’s game was in fine form all through the 23-17 upset over Pittsburgh; he rumbled for 138 yards and two scores on the ground (including the game-winning TD romp in overtime), and even caught all five of his targets.

Everyone who buried Howard prematurely, raise your hand (I’m raising my hand).

Maybe the Bears will be a more competitive group than initially thought. The defense played well in the Week 1 loss to Atlanta — the game Howard fritted away with his late drop — and the unit was outstanding Sunday, holding Le’Veon Bell under 100 total yards and Ben Roethlisberger to 6.0 YPA. If the defense is as good as it’s looked to this point, that’s another potential boost to Howard’s value.

MIAMI TANKS IN THE MEADOWLANDS

The Dolphins have a cherry matchup against the Saints in Week 4, but I’m not going to be one of the promoters. I’ll sit this one, thanks. Jay Cutler and Friends threw a stinkbomb in Sunday’s loss at the Jets, sputtering throughout a 20-6 defeat.

The Dolphins made the score cosmetically closer with a Hall of Fame garbage-time touchdown — Cutler hit Devante Parker on the final snap of the game, with the outcome long decided. Let’s focus on what happened when the match was actually in question. Miami had a pathetic 49 yards of total offense in the first half, and Cutler finished with a scant 5.0 YPA, netting just 220 yards on his 44 attempts. He was sacked three times.

Jay Ajayi couldn’t get going in this one, either, bottled up to 16 yards on 11 attempts. What happened to the Jets rushing defense that was trampled last week? Perhaps Ajayi wasn’t fully healthy, maybe his knee was worse than the team let on. He also was dinged up in Sunday’s first half. Miami’s offensive line didn’t clock itself in glory, either.

Parker owners got away with some second-half numbers, en route to an acceptable 8-76-1 day on 10 looks. That’s a win. But there’s nothing else encouraging to say about this offense. Ajayi is a forced play when healthy, but Cutler is capable of derailing any passing game.

PIANOW ON THE TAKE

• Another electric game from Chris Thompson, who thrills you on every touch. But I worry that the Washington coaching staff thinks Thompson’s limited usage is sparking his production, not getting in the way of it.

Read More