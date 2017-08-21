Bartolo Colón becomes 18th pitcher to beat all 30 MLB teams

Minnesota Twins pitcher Bartolo Colón has faced a lot of teams over his 20-year career. At the ripe old age of 44, he finally managed to beat them all.

With the Minnesota Twins’ 12-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Colón became the 18th pitcher in Major League Baseball history to defeat all 30 clubs.

Colón turned in just an average performance, giving up four runs in six innings, but was helped immensely by his offense. The Twins scored nine runs in the first inning, giving Colón plenty of breathing room.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Colón had faced the Diamondbacks four times. He held an 0-2 record against them, with a solid 3.42 ERA. Over his career, Colón has won the most games against the Texas Rangers. He owns a 21-9 record against them over 35 starts.

His best numbers, however, have come against the Atlanta Braves. In 15 starts, Colón has a career 2.49 ERA against Atlanta. He has a 9-3 record against the Braves.

Bartolo Colón has now defeated all 30 Major League Baseball teams. (AP Photo/Jim Mone) More

The last pitcher to defeat all 30 clubs was Washington Nationals’ ace Max Scherzer. He managed that after taking down the Detroit Tigers in 2017.

As Bill Baer of Hardball Talk points out, there are nine active pitchers just one win away from beating all 30 teams.

There are currently nine active pitchers on the precipice of beating all 30 teams. Their names and the teams they’ve yet to beat: CC Sabathia (Marlins), Zack Greinke (Royals), Ervin Santana (Brewers), Ubaldo Jimenez (Rockies), Francisco Liriano (Marlins), J.A. Happ (Dodgers), Scott Kazmir (Brewers), Jon Lester (Red Sox), Edwin Jackson(Braves). Additionally, R.A. Dickey has yet to beat the Rockies and Cubs, Joe Blanton hasn’t beaten the Yankees and Athletics, and Jake Arrieta is winless against the Cubs and Mariners.

We should point out that while Colón is one of the few remaining members to pitch for the Montreal Expos, he never defeated them while they existed. He never had the chance, as the Cleveland Indians never faced them when he was a member of the club.

The Expos no longer exist, so Colón is unlikely to get that opportunity. Given his longevity, we’re guessing he’ll still be starting games whenever the Expos finally return.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik