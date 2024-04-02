Newcastle vs Everton LIVE: Premier League latest score and updates after Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty

Newcastle host Everton in the Premier League as the visitors look to end their winless run and boost this season’s survival hopes.

Defeat at Bournemouth last time out stretched Everton’s winless run to a club-record 12 games, with the Toffees sitting just three points above Luton Town in the relegation battle.

Injury-hit Newcastle claimed a thrilling 4-3 win over West Ham on Saturday but Eddie Howe will be left to pick up the pieces as the Magpies look to cut the gap to sixth-placed Manchester United to just two points.

Newcastle will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon, while Jamaal Lascalles, Tino Livramento and Miguel Almiron joined their lengthy injury list in the win over West Ham on Saturday.

16’ GOAL! Isak beats Branthwaite to fire Newcastle in front (NEW 1-0 EVE)

Newcastle: Dubravka, Krafth, Schar, Burn, Hall, Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Isak, Barnes

Everton: Pickford, Godfrey, Tarkowski, Branthwaite, Mykolenko, Young, Gueye, Onana, McNeil, Doucoure, Beto

Anthony Gordon suspended for visit of former team after red card in 4-3 win vs West Ham

Newcastle United FC 1 - 1 Everton FC

21:17

Penalty Goal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

21:17

PENALTY GIVEN! Everton DO get a lifeline! The ball is going nowhere near Young and Dummett, with his arm round his neck, hauls him down regardless. Calvert-Lewin to take - can he end his goal drought here and revitalise his season?

21:17

Tony Harrington is being called to the screen...

21:16

Guimaraes boots a shot way over the bar. Late drama: VAR are checking for a possible penalty for Everton down the other end... Dummett hauled down Young by the neck in the box with the ball nowhere in sight. Could the visitors get a lifeline here?

21:14

Chermiti's first action of the game is to trip up Krafth. Murphy is limping around, testing his heel - that looked like it hurt. Burn makes an excellent challenge to halt Chermiti's run on goal in its tracks.

21:11

The first yellow of the game goes to Tarkowski for stepping on the back of Murphy's heel.

21:11

Substitution Idrissa Gana Gueye Youssef Ramalho Chermiti

21:11

Into the last 11 minutes. In the reverse fixture Everton scored three goals in that time - is this game going to have an equally dramatic end?

21:09

Substitution Lewis Kieran Hall Paul Dummett

21:09

Calvert-Lewin sprints forward in acres of space but with no-one to pass to in the box, he takes too much time and Burn gets to him and takes out the danger. Dummett looks to be readying himself - Hall is down on the turf again so may be about to be replaced.

21:07

Godfrey knocks the ball behind and Newcastle have a corner. It's getting a bit feisty - Burn and Branthwaite are pushing and shoving each other in the box. Murphy's ball in is booted clear by Gomes.

21:05

Longstaff does well to rob Garner of the ball and set up Willock on the break. Isak dances through the defence and passes to Barnes, but his effort is well saved by Pickford.

21:04

Schar slides in on Mykolenko to stop him advancing on goal. Everton are really ramping up the pressure now, Newcastle know their lead is slim and they can't sit this one out.

21:00

Substitution Elliot Anderson Joseph George Willock

21:00

End-to-end stuff at the moment, Everton really energised by their substitutions. Mykolenko attempts to pass to McNeil in the box but Krafth knocks it out for an corner. It's floated to the back post, out to a central position where Young is waiting - but his fierce attempt is blocked by a defender.

20:59

Chance after chance for Newcastle! It's absolute madness in the Everton box, Pickford is nowhere to be seen but Everton defend with their lives and Mykolenko clears it just off the line - how is this still 1-0?! Barnes now fires another shot clear over the bar from a Krafth cross!

20:57

Almost an equaliser for Everton! Garner - who has come on full of energy - spins on the ball and fires a brilliant first-time shot, but it bounces off the inside of the post! Huge, huge chance for Everton.

20:56

Calvert-Lewin jumps for a cross but Dubravka gets there first and catches!

20:55

Everton enjoy a spell of possession but Newcastle break! Pickford comes out to see to a long ball.

20:51

Onana comes off for James Garner.

20:51

Dyche decides now is the time to make some changes. Doucoure is replaced by Gomes.

20:51

Substitution Norberto Bercique Gomes Betuncal Dominic Nathaniel Calvert-Lewin

20:51

Decision made: Burn's goal is chalked off. Isak was leaning just a fraction too far forward beyond the Everton defence.

20:49

It's gone to VAR... They're checking for an offside on Isak.

20:48

Goal Daniel Johnson Burn

20:48

McNeil chips in the corner but it's rather flat and is cleared away. Everton have come out more strongly in this half, offering more in the opposition box. Tarkowski fires in a long ball but Onana, surrounded by Newcastle defenders, can't get his head to it and it sails behind.

20:45

Pickford takes the free-kick and sends it flying down towards the Newcastle box but the danger is cleared easily. Everton have a corner...

20:44

Guimaraes opts to leave a ball in his own penalty area and Beto launches towards it, sliding it on an approaching Dubravka. The keeper gets to it without much hassle but seems to clip his gloves on the Everton man in the process. Further up the pitch, Burn shoves McNeil over and concedes a free-kick.

20:42

Branthwaite chucks a long ball in the vague direction of Doucoure, approaching a near-empty Newcastle box, but Everton don't have the pace at the moment to make anything of it.

20:40

Almost a very embarrassing moment for Everton! Newcastle have a corner and the box is rammed. Tarkowski tries to clear but kicks it backwards onto his own post! It bounces away but wow, that could have been a disastrous start to this half!

20:38

No changes at the break. Everton nick possession early on and Young hoofs a cross in towards Beto, but it doesn't quite find the target. A minute later Beto goes down in the box thanks to a shirt-pull by Schar but the ref is stone-faced to his appeals.

20:37

KICK-OFF: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 EVERTON. Second half underway!

20:30

Everton need to turn this around quickly, and while they've threatened on the break, Newcastle haven't looked too troubled by their efforts so far. Worryingly for the visitors, they haven't won any of their last 25 Premier League games when trailing at half-time. They also failed to have a shot on target in that entire half - let's see if Dyche's half-time pep talk has any effect...

20:27

Newcastle are 1-0 up at the break! Both sides have had chances, but the hosts - roared on by the crowd - have looked much the brighter, led by star player Isak, who showed his worth with a brilliant strike in the opening 15 minutes. The Magpies have controlled the game well, with 62 per cent of possession compared to Everton's 38, and an xG of 1.37 to the Toffees' 0.47.

20:21

HALF-TIME: NEWCASTLE UNITED 1-0 EVERTON.

20:20

Murphy swings in a cross and Pickford does well to collect just a couple of yards out from goal!

20:19

Huge chance for Newcastle and Isak almost has a second! He glides through the defence and has a glorious chance to put the hosts 2-0 up, but it floats just over the bar.

20:18

Four added minutes here at St James' Park.

20:17

Huge stop by Pickford! After a calmer period of Newcastle possession the ball falls to Barnes at the far left - he gets it around Pickford, who's off his line, but no one can get a decent touch on it. Murphy then has a go himself and the Everton goalkeeper sticks out a leg to keep it out!

20:15

Chance for Everton! Doucoure finds some space in the box and has a good attempt, but Dubravka jumps and gets his gloves to it. That's the most positive Everton have looked all game!

20:14

Beto gets a talking to for a lunge on Krafth. Still no yellow cards in this game despite some feisty challenges. Hall is back up and appears to be moving well.

20:12

Play resumes. Guimaraes and Andersen wrestle with Everton over a corner and the latter goes down courtesy of Doucoure. Everton have possession now, but McNeil's ball goes nowhere.

20:10

Barnes makes another electric run down the left but Tarkowski arrests it and concedes a throw-in. In another worrying sight for Eddie Howe, Hall is down on the pitch, holding onto his ribs. Medical staff are on the pitch - is this yet another injury setback for the Magpies?

20:07

Everton once again are asleep at the back as Isak and Andersen again combine dangerously in the box, but Godfrey makes a great clearance to save their blushes. The resulting corner is flicked over for an Everton goal-kick.

20:06

Isak's attempt to pass to Barnes down the left, frustrated by the Everton midfield, is greeted with appreciation by the crowd. Their star man has now scored in each of his last five Premier League home games, the first player to do so since Yoan Gouffran in 2013.

20:04

Guimaraes and Gueye get in an elaborate tangle and the Brazilian hauls him over, giving away a free kick in the centre. Nothing comes of it and Barnes attempts to break, but Everton regain possession - Beto tries to cut it back, possibly for Doucoure, but his accuracy is way off again and Newcastle recover it easily.

20:01

Now Beto has a go for the visitors! He gets into a good position but his shot from the edge of the box is miles off target. Sean Dyche does not look impressed.

20:00

Massive chance for Murphy! Everton are camped out in their box and Murphy takes his chance to sprint through and have a shot from range - but it fizzes over the bar! Newcastle have had six attempts now to Everton's two and are bringing all the intensity.

19:58

Andersen drives down the centre and squares it to Barnes, but there's a sea of blue shirts in the box to block and after a bit of pinball Everton head it clear.

19:57

Andersen and Guimaraes get in each other's way a little in midfield. Andersen tries to get into space and wins a free kick after getting shoved over, near the Newcastle box.

19:54

Everton have been a lot more subdued since going behind. The hosts are controlling the game, with 66% of the possession, and looking much more dangerous.

19:53

There's a brief pause in play for the players to break their Ramadan fast.

GOAL! Newcastle 1 (Alexander Isak 15) Everton 0

19:51 , Jamie Braidwood

Stunner from Isak!

Alexander Isak can't stop scoring 🔥



A composed Isak slots past Jordan Pickford and Newcastle are ahead!



📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/bjIx9Z3BlG — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) April 2, 2024

19:51

All Newcastle now! Onana slides in on Andersen driving down the left, and the Newcastle man goes down and wins a free-kick.

19:50

Newcastle pressing again, Hall ducking and diving through the defence but Onana clears it. Beto goes sprawling on the turf after a challenge by Burn.

19:48

Pickford's long ball was expertly taken apart by Newcastle and Barnes already has an assist to his name, his through-ball soaring past the Everton defence and finding Isak.

19:47

Goal Alexander Isak

19:47

This has been fairly even so far, with both sides fancying their chances on the break but yet to find a way through. Murphy sends a brilliant cross in Barnes' direction a few yards off the far post, but Godfrey wins their aerial duel and it's out for a Newcastle corner.

19:44

Krafth crosses to Isak in the box but Branthwaite is there to make the clearance. It goes out for a Newcastle corner - Hall swings it in to Guimaraes, who takes a touch, but it's too far over and Everton clear it safely.

19:42

Everton on the break! McNeil makes an excellent run through acres of space, Godfrey delivers it to Young in the box, but Newcastle defend it well. No corner for the visitors.

19:40

Huge missed chance for Everton! The free-kick falls to Tarkowski, who nods it over the top from five yards out! That was a great chance squandered by the visitors...

19:38

Every touch by an Everton player is greeted with deafening boos from the fortress that is St James' Park. Krafth just clips Beto before he can get the ball. Free-kick to Everton about 20 yards out...

19:38

Barnes and Andersen link up well in the box but Everton - tripping up Barnes in the process - get it under control and break. A long ball from Pickford falls to Doucoure but his first strike from the edge of the box soars over the bar!

19:35

Branthwaite makes an interception at the back and Everton break. Young chips the ball over the Magpies defence but there's no one in the box to take advantage. Newcastle are enjoying most of the possession at the moment.

19:34

Everton already under pressure! Newcastle with an early press up the pitch, but Barnes - replacing the suspended Gordon - can't quite get a touch on it. Isak then tries to tee up Barnes again but Pickford gets the block.

19:31

KICK-OFF: NEWCASTLE UNITED V EVERTON. Everton get us going - to an immediate chorus of boos from St James' Park.

19:31

The teams are out on the pitch and we’re about to get underway!

19:31

Everton boss Sean Dyche makes four changes from their midweek loss to Bournemouth, as Beto, Ashley Young, Vitalii Mykolenko – who has recovered from an illness - and Idrissa Gueye come in for Seamus Coleman, James Garner, Jack Harrison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin. Forwards Arnaut Danjuma and Lewis Dobbin are again set to miss out due to injuries.

19:27

Substitute Harvey Barnes’ brace at the weekend is rewarded with a start for Newcastle tonight, while Emil Krafth, Lewis Hall and Elliot Anderson also come into the starting XI. Anthony Gordon won’t be able to face his former club as he serves a one-match ban. In another blow to the Magpies’ injury-stricken season, captain Jamaal Lascelles tore his ACL in that same match and will be out for up to nine months, while Miguel Almiron and Tino Livramento, also injured on Saturday, miss out on the squad too.

19:22

EVERTON SUBS: Nathan Patterson, Michael Keane, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jack Harrison, Joao Virginia, Andre Gomes, Seamus Coleman, Youssef Chermiti, James Garner.

19:22

EVERTON (4-4-1-1): Jordan Pickford; Ben Godfrey, James Tarkowski, Jarrad Branthwaite, Vitalii Mykolenko; Ashley Young, Idrissa Gueye, Amadou Onana, Dwight McNeil; Abdoulaye Doucoure; Beto.

19:18

NEWCASTLE UNITED SUBS: Paul Dummett, Matt Ritchie, Lorius Karius, Joe Willock, Mark Gillespie, Joe White, Amadou Diallo, Alex Murphy, Ben Parkinson.

19:18

NEWCASTLE UNITED (4-3-3): Martin Dubravka; Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes; Elliot Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes.

19:11

Everton are desperate to bring a halt to a grim run of results, and will likely take inspiration from the fact that their only win in eight midweek Premier League matches was a 3-0 victory over Newcastle in the reverse fixture. The Toffees sit 16th in the Premier League, just three points above the drop zone, and are winless in their last 12 Premier League games – their longest league run without a victory since 1957 – including their last seven on the road. A win today would see them complete the league double over the Magpies for the first time since 2017-18, and take them above Brentford into 15th.

19:06

Newcastle are on a four-match unbeaten run and looking to build on their late season momentum, having come from 3-1 down to beat West Ham 4-3 at the weekend. The hosts are in eighth place on 43 points, trailing fifth-placed Aston Villa by 13 points for a Europa League spot. They’ve only lost three times at home this season, while their record against Everton will give them further confidence: the Magpies have won five of their last seven meetings. A win today would see them leapfrog West Ham into sixth place.

19:01

Hello and welcome to live coverage of Newcastle United v Everton.

18:30

19:00

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.