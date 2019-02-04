New Orleans paper ignores Super Bowl by printing 'Super Bowl' on front page twice

Super Bowl LIII might be over, but the city of New Orleans isn’t over it. The New Orleans Times-Picayune released its front page for Monday’s edition. On it, the paper pretends Super Bowl LIII didn’t even happen.

There’s no picture featured on the front page, only five words.

The front page reads, “Super Bowl? What Super Bowl?”

New Orleans Saints fans have expressed plenty of frustration over the Los Angeles Rams reaching the Super Bowl. The Rams defeated the Saints in the NFC Championship, but their win came after a missed pass interference play that could have drastically altered the game. The Saints did have a chance to win the game in overtime, but couldn’t get it done.

Despite that, the blown call still irks Saints fans. New Orleans bars and restaurants refused to show Super Bowl LIII due to the call, fans tried to seek legal action to replay the game and Saints receiver Michael Thomas has gone after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell a number of times on Twitter.

Saints players continued their crusade on Twitter after the game, talking smack about the NFL and the Rams.

With the game officially over, and the Monday papers about to be released, it’s possible this entire saga is just about over. Given how passionate and relentless Saints players and fans have been since the NFC Championship, that feels unlikely.

New Orleans newspapers may try to pretend the Super Bowl didn’t happen, but we have a feeling it’s still going to be referenced quite often by Saints players and fans throughout the offseason.

Saints fans may never forget the call they believe kept them out of Super Bowl LIII. (Getty Images)

