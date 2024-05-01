Nevada transfer picks South Carolina. He’s the Gamecocks’ fifth WR added from portal

Two for Tuesday.

For the second time in a few hours, South Carolina landed a transfer wide receiver.

Just hours after Florida State transfer Vandrevius Jacobs made his pledge to the Gamecocks, USC finally addressed its lack of wide-out size.It earned a commitment from Nevada pass catcher Dalevon Campbell, a 6-foot-4, 218-pound wide receiver who was solid for the Wolfpack last season.

A Houston product, Campbell began his career at Illinois, playing sparingly for three years before transferring to Reno. There, he appeared in all 24 games and, as a redshirt senior last year, caught 31 passes for 594 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

After losing seven receivers this offseason, South Carolina has now brought in five wideouts from the transfer portal: Jacobs, Campbell plus January enrollees Ahmari Huggins-Bruce (Louisville, Gage Larvadain (Miami Ohio) and Jared Brown (Coastal Carolina).