A dancing Jerry Rice trolled Eagles fans by flashing his Super Bowl rings during pregame warmups
Jerry Rice has mastered the art of the troll.
Much like Kentucky’s game at Tennessee two weeks ago, Kansas will be anxious to change the narrative when the Jayhawks play at UK on Saturday night.
Andy Reid is set to pass Tom Landry for second place on the NFL's all-time playoff wins list if he can lift the #Chiefs over the #Bengals on Sunday. | from @TheJohnDillon
Still searching for a new coaching job, Sean Payton said he expects movement 'in the next week' during a Sunday appearance on FOX:
49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is out of the NFC Championship game for now, replaced by veteran Josh Johnson.
An already bizarre NFC championship game got even weirder late in the first quarter.
Kansas City Chiefs fans were quick to point out what they considered the Missouri senator’s mistake.
On Sunday, JuJu Smith-Schuster will be playing for the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, but the former Steelers wide receiver still fondly remembers his time in Pittsburgh while playing for Mike Tomlin.
The president of a law enforcement group says that he's "infuriated" by the alleged assault of Tyre Nichols by Memphis Police Department officers.
Bieniemy did his best to describe to reporters how #Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes finds an extra gear when his back is against the wall. | from @TheJohnDillon
Fire crews helped park employees safely lower the jammed car.
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh covets a Lombardi Trophy. But he apparently doesn’t think he’ll win one in Denver. Via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com, Broncos CEO Greg Penner met in recent days with Harbaugh regarding the possibility of taking the job in Denver. The in-person interview came after a video interview — and after Harbaugh announced [more]
The 49ers lost the football via fumble and Brock Purdy to injury
Nantz and Packer were long-time partners on CBS's coverage of the men's Final Four.
The 76ers had four players on the court so Harden rushed in off the bench.
A pair of reports reveal new information about #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's back injury and his status heading into Sunday's AFC Championship Game.
Vincent Sanders knows what “it” looks like. You might remember Sanders from DeVonta Smith’s Heisman Trophy acceptance speech. Sanders was there feeding the JUGS machine when Smith wanted to sneak in extra reps late at night.
On Thursday, the Panthers opted not to allow interim coach Steve Wilks to continue to build on his ability to go .500 over 12 games, after the early-season firing of Matt Rhule. Instead, owner David Tepper gave the job to Frank Reich. The lawyer representing Wilks in his lawsuit against the NFL and the Cardinals [more]
On the field, it's hard to argue with the job Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh and AD Warde Manuel are doing. Off the field is a different story.
The next round of Social Security checks are scheduled to go out in February. Social Security recipients will continue to see bigger benefit checks, thanks to the 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment (COLA)...
Another Bengals assistant getting interest from other teams.