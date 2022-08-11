Nemanja Bjelica posts heartfelt goodbye to Warriors as NBA career ends

Bjelica's heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation: 'Always a Warrior' originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nemanja Bjelica’s short tenure with the Warriors was an unforgettable one.

After announcing his departure from Golden State and the NBA to pursue opportunities overseas, Bjelica gave an official, heartfelt goodbye to Dub Nation on Wednesday.

Bjelica thanked a number of people, and gave a special shout-out to “the best fans”.

“To all of you, for this unforgettable experience to close my NBA chapter, thank you. I will always remember this season, these fans and the Bay. Always a Warrior, Thank you,” he wrote.

He also thanked his teammates who turned into “brates," Serbian for “brothers”.

The 6-foot-10 Serbian forward signed with the Warriors right before the start of last season.

Bjelica averaged 6.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 16.1 minutes per game during the 2021-22 regular season. He appeared in 15 of Golden State's 22 postseason games and scored a playoff-high 10 points in Game 2 of the first-round series against the Denver Nuggets.

The 34-year-old reportedly agreed to sign with Fenerbahce Beko of the BSL in Turkey on a two-year contract worth $4 million, per Johnny Askounis of Eurohoops.

While Dub Nation is sad to see Bjelica go, he returns overseas as an NBA champion. And he will, as he mentioned, always be a Warrior no matter where in the world he is.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast