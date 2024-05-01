Nelsen calms Hurricanes as LP stays unbeaten

Apr. 30—Lyle-Pacelli senior Isaac Nelsen brought his best on the mound as Lyle-Pacelli blanked Houston (6-7 overall) 4-0 in Marcusen Park Tuesday.

Nelsen struck out 12, while yielding just two hits and Grady Meyer knocked in a pair of runs for LP (6-0 overall).

LP pitching: Isaac Nelsen (W) 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 12 K

LP hitting: Landon Meyer, 1-for-3, R; Logyn Brooks, 2-for-4, R; Hunter VaDeer, 1-for-2, 2 RBIs; Isaac Small, 1-for-2, 2 R; Hunter Wollenburg, 1-for-3; Grady Meyer, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs