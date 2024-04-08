‘We needed to feel this’: Patty Gasso on Oklahoma’s first conference series loss in over a decade

It was a tough weekend for the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners took on their Red River Rival, the Texas Longhorns, and dropped their first conference series since 2011.

If you had told me the Sooners’ pitching and defense would have held Texas’ high-powered offense to six runs in three games, I would have thought the Sooners would have swept the series. But the Sooners only mustered seven runs themselves and five of those came in the game one win. Over the final two games, Oklahoma was held to just two runs.

It was a very uncharacteristic performance for the Sooners, who have had one of the top offenses in the sport for several years now.

But Patty Gasso feels they can take some positives from those performances. “We needed this,” Gasso said. “We needed to feel this. Are we broken? Are we shaken? Absolutely not. What we need to do, and we know, is go back to Norman and reset. To face a crowd that was outstanding, and I’ll tell you, as someone who is advocating for growing our sport, we love those crowds even though they’re against us. They are very vocal. We love it.”

The Sooners don’t have much time to sit on the loss, which can be good sometimes. They have a chance to respond to what happened this weekend on Tuesday against Wichita State.

One thing we are seeing from this team that we may have not seen in the past is they aren’t as invincible as they once were. Is that because they have fallen off a bit, or has the rest of the softball world started to catch up? It’s probably a little bit of both, but if there is one team or one coach that can figure it out, it’s the Oklahoma Sooners and Patty Gasso.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire