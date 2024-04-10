Advertisement

Nebraska pitcher named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Evan Bredeson
·1 min read

Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears was named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon. Sears threw a two-hit complete-game shutout in the Cornhuskers 3-0 win against Ohio State last Friday.

The two hits are the fewest allowed in a complete game by an NU pitcher since Matt Waldron against Michigan State in 2019. Sears had a career-high ten strikeouts with zero walks in the performance.

The Iowa native is 6-0 on the season with a 1.14 ERA in 55 innings pitched. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 21 by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire