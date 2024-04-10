Nebraska pitcher named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week

Nebraska pitcher Brett Sears was named the Big Ten’s Pitcher of the Week on Monday afternoon. Sears threw a two-hit complete-game shutout in the Cornhuskers 3-0 win against Ohio State last Friday.

The two hits are the fewest allowed in a complete game by an NU pitcher since Matt Waldron against Michigan State in 2019. Sears had a career-high ten strikeouts with zero walks in the performance.

The Iowa native is 6-0 on the season with a 1.14 ERA in 55 innings pitched. Nebraska is currently ranked No. 21 by the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.

A masterclass from #34.@bsears_4 is your B1G Pitcher of the Week. pic.twitter.com/80QnZ02bI3 — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) April 8, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire