NCBWA names Texas A&M RHP Chris Cortez as one of the Howser Trophy National Players of the Week

Texas A&M pitcher Chris Cortez earn his second player of the week honor with The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) naming their Howser Trophy National Players of the Week.

Cortez was named the pitcher of the week after a solid week of work in the midweek game and his relief appearance in game three against Vanderbilt.

The NCBWA recognized the junior's production after the big week by naming him one of the Howser Trophy National Players of the Week. Below is the release excerpt from their website:

"Cortez, who earned his first career weekly honor, was brilliant in relief for Texas A&M as the junior tossed 8.1 scoreless innings, struck out a league-best 15 batters and logged a 2-0 record. In Tuesday's win over UTSA, the Las Vegas, Nevada, native struck out seven over four scoreless frames as the Aggies completed the comeback. On Sunday, the junior calmed the early surge from No. 6 Vanderbilt and delivered 4.1 scoreless innings to go along with a career-high tying eight strikeouts. Cortez also only allowed three hits and two walks in his two appearances. The two victories improved Cortez to 5-1 on the year and lowered his ERA to 2.32. The junior also upped his strikeout total to 47 in only 31 innings"

https://twitter.com/AggieBaseball/status/1780313181979599336

