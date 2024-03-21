NCAA Tournament winners and losers: Duquesne, Oregon get March Madness party going with upset

Keith Dambrot wants to retire, but his team just won’t let him.

The Duquesne head coach announced prior to the NCAA men's tournament he would end his coaching career when his team’s season was complete, but it’ll last at least one more game after the Dukes pulled off the first upset of March Madness with a defeat of Brigham Young.

It’s been an incredible run for a team that was nowhere near the tournament picture entering conference tournament week. The Dukes went on to win four games in five days to secure the Atlantic 10 conference tournament title. The win against the Cougars on Thursday marked nine consecutive victories for the team.

While any upset in the tournament is impressive, what Duquesne did was even more remarkable considering BYU led for only 31 seconds, which came in the first half. After the Dukes led by as much as 14 points in the second half, the Cougars are able to tie it with 90 seconds left. But the Duquesne scored five points in the final minute and made clutch free throws to advance.

The win Thursday makes Duquesne the biggest winner so far in the tournament, so far but not the only team experiencing highs and lows. Here are the winners and losers from the first day of the NCAA men's tournament first round.

First round: Duquesne's Fousseyni Drame (34) reacts during the Dukes' upset of BYU at CHI Health Center Omaha.

WINNERS

Oregon

There may be no scarier opponent in the first round than Dana Altman, who extended his first-round tournament win streak to seven games with No. 11 seed Oregon pulling off the second upset of the day by handling No. 6 seed South Carolina 87-73.

Oregon continued its red-hot play from the Pac-12 tournament title and its offense had no issues going against a South Carolina defense that was solid for a majority of the season. Of course, it was South Carolina transfer Jermaine Couisnard who ripped apart the Gamecocks with 40 points, the most in Oregon’s tournament history. Mix that with N’Faly Dante controlling the paint with 23 points and six rebounds, South Carolina didn’t have many answers to stop the Ducks.

Thursday was a prime example of how dangerous Oregon can be. It has the ability to control the game near the basket, but when outside shots are falling like they have been recently, it’s tough to compete with. An inexperienced South Carolina team learned the hard way. Creighton should take notes not to overlook the Ducks, especially since Altman has taken his team to the Sweet 16 as a double-digit seed before.

Michigan State

Several people questioned if Michigan State was a tournament team, but in typical Tom Izzo fashion, his team put all doubt to rest with a convincing 69-51 win over Mississippi State in the first game of the first round.

The Bulldogs had no answer in Michigan State’s wire-to-wire win. Mississippi State had one of the best 3-point shooting defenses, but Michigan State exposed the defense early with four of its first seven 3-point attempts going in to take a 20-8 lead. Mississippi State wasn’t able to get within four points after that point. In the second half, the Spartans shutdown freshman sensation Josh Hubbard, who had just two points in the final 20 minutes.

The win marked the sixth consecutive time and 14th instance in the past 17 tournaments Izzo’s team have won in the first round, and Thursday was a reminder that Izzo has consistently been able to erase any doubt surrounding his team.

Top seeds Creighton, Arizona and Illinois fend off upsets

For a moment in the first half, Creighton, Arizona and Illinois looked like they’d be on major upset alert. The No. 3 seed Bluejays were going back-and-forth with No. 14 seed Akron, No. 15 seed Long Beach State had a major run to take a late in the first half on the No. 2 seed Wildcats and No. 14 Morehead State got off to a fast start against No. 3 Illinois.

But whatever was said in the Creighton, Arizona and Illinois locker rooms at halftime seemed to erase any doubt, as the three teams comfortably won with strong second half performance resulting in double-digit victories.

After leading just by five at halftime, Creighton made nine of its first 13 shots in the second half while it prevented Akron from keeping up its 3-point shooting. At one point, the Zips missed 13-straight 3-point attempts in what turned into a 77-60 win for Creighton. In Salt Lake City, Arizona continued a late first half run out of halftime that ended up being a 21-2 run to put the game out of reach early in the second half. One of the best scoring teams in the country, the Wildcats coasted for the last 16 minutes of the game to beat Long Beach State 85-65. Illinois got a strong second-half performance from big man Dain Dainja to convincingly win 85-69.

There was a chance, but these top seed teams flexed their muscles and erased any chance of falling victim to major underdogs.

Dayton

At Dayton, you live by the three, die by the three, and it’ll live another round after it pulled off a second-half comeback to beat Nevada 63-60.

With less than eight minutes left, Dayton was down by 17 points and the Wolfpack looked to be moving on. But the Flyers, who are one of the best 3-point shooting teams in the country, began to knock down shots, including three consecutive 3-pointers to ignite a 20-2 run to take a one-point lead with two minutes left. Nate Santos was able to hit another go ahead shot with 15 seconds left and two free throws seconds later, and Nevada was unable to get another basket as Dayton held on to the improbable victory.

There were doubts about Dayton being a tournament team after its dud in the Atlantic 10 tournament, but the Flyers showed toughness in their win. Guard DaRon Holmes II, who had a game-high 18 points, summed up the win perfectly.

“That’s called resiliency,” he said on the postgame broadcast.

LOSERS

Nevada

When Nevada was up 56-39 against Dayton with less than eight minutes left, it appeared like the Wolfpack would be advancing to a date with Arizona in the second round.

Instead, Nevada would only score four more points the rest of the way in an epic collapse, falling to the Flyers and going home.

The final stretch of basketball was painful for the Wolf Pack. They made two of their final nine shots and had four turnovers, including one by Nick Davidson when Nevada was down by one with 17 seconds left. Wolf Pack coach Steve Alford was unable to adjust to Dayton starting to hit shots from 3-point land, and the plays he drew up at the end of the game did nothing. Nevada had a great season in a tough Mountain West, but it's another one-and-done exit in the tournament under Alford, who is still searching for his first March Madness win at the school.

BYU

An impressive first season in the Big 12 went to waste with BYU’s first-round exit.

The sloppy start to the game with eight-straight missed shots was a troubling sign for the Cougars, as they constantly let the Dukes go on scoring runs. BYU eventually showed how it had been solid all season, led by Jaxson Robinson coming off the bench and making big buckets, as it was a tied game in the final two minutes. But BYU failed to stop Duquesne from getting to the free-throw line, and its clutch shooting went away. The Cougars were able to make it interesting in the final seconds, but there was no actual chance of sending it to overtime or even winning.

BYU was a surprise team this season, expected to struggle in the loaded Big 12. Instead, the Cougars had a top six finish, ranked 12th in the NET ranking with six Quad 1 wins and a realistic shot of making a tournament run. Instead, BYU lost its fourth tournament game in a row and a second consecutive as a No. 6 seed, continuing a frustrating trend for the Cougars.

South Carolina

Picked to finish last in the SEC in the preseason, the 2023-24 campaign was an outstanding season for South Carolina considering an NCAA Tournament spot didn’t seem realistic. The Gamecocks exceeded expectations, but it ended on a sour note.

The Gamecocks couldn’t stop Oregon’s offense at any point on Thursday, a tough day for a defense that was the reason behind the 26-win season. Thursday was the fourth time this season they had given up more than 80 points this season. Even with South Carolina’s 11 made 3-pointers, it simply couldn’t keep up.

It should be seen as a great second season for Lamont Paris, and if he’s able to keep some pieces next season, the Gamecocks should still be a tournament contender. But with the senior leadership this year’s team had, it's a tough note to end the season on for the surprise of the SEC. The game against Oregon showed how much tournament experience matters this time of year, and Paris can only hope his team can learn from this in the future.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA Tournament winners, losers: Duquesne, Oregon open March Madness