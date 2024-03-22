NCAA Tournament 3-point record: Oakland's Jack Gohlke nearly ties record in Kentucky win

Oakland basketball guard Jack Gohlke etched his name in the history books on Thursday.

The Golden Grizzlies guard found the best time for a career performance, making 10 3-pointers in Thursday's shocking 80-76 win over 3 seed Kentucky. It is tied for the second-most 3-pointers ever in a single NCAA Tournament game, one behind Loyola Marymount's Jeff Fryer, who set the record with 11 at Loyola Marymount in 1990.

Gohlke certainly knows his strength, as he attempted 20 shots on the night, all of which from 3-point range. The 6-foot-3 guard's 32 points in the win was a season high for the first-year Division I guard.

Gohlke played his first four collegiate seasons at Hillsdale College, a Division II program located in Hillsdale, Michigan. Here's the top 10 list of most single-game 3-pointers made in the NCAA Tournament:

Most 3-pointers made in March Madness game

1. Jeff Fryer (11): 1990

T-2 Jack Gohlke (10): 2024

T-2. Carsen Edwards (10): 2019

T-2. Roburt Sallie (10): 2009

T-2. Freddie Banks (10): 1987

T-6. Carsen Edwards (9): 2019

T-6. Bryce Alford (9): 2015

T-6. Brady Heslip (9): 2012

T-6. Gerry McNamara (9): 2004

T-6. Rickey Paulding (9): 2003

T-6. Johnny Hemsley (9): 1999

T-6. Johnny Miller (9): 1995

T-6. Garde Thompson (9): 1987

Who has the most 3-pointers in March Madness game?

The most 3-pointers ever made in a single NCAA Tournament game is 11, set by Fryer in 1990. He scored 41 points in LMU's 149-115 win over Michigan, which stands as the highest-scoring NCAA Tournament game ever.

Jack Gohlke stats

Season averages: 12.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game (37 percent from 3-point range)

Against Kentucky: 10 of 20 shooting (all 3-pointers) with 32 points

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: What is the NCAA Tournament 3-point record? Jack Gohlke hits 10 vs Kentucky