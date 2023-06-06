NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Schedule, TV info, game times
The NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals begin Friday for eight spots in the College World Series.
Tennessee baseball will travel to Southern Miss' Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, starting Saturday (3 p.m., ESPNU).
The Super Regionals are littered with SEC teams, including the Vols, Kentucky, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.
Wake Forest, the tournament's top seed, will host Alabama. Those two teams are in a group of nine national seeds remaining after regional play.
Here are the schedules for all eight Super Regionals:
NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals schedule, TV, game times
All times Eastern; Best-of-three format
Alabama at Wake Forest
In Winston-Salem, North Carolina
Game 1: Saturday, noon, ESPN
Game 2: Sunday, TBD
Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)
Texas at Stanford
In Palo Alto, California
Game 1: Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Sunday, TBD
Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)
Kentucky at LSU
In Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Sunday, TBD
Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)
Tennessee at Southern Miss
In Hattiesburg, Mississippi
Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Sunday, TBD
Game 3: Monday, TBD, (if necessary)
South Carolina at Florida
In Gainesville, Florida
Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2: Saturday, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)
Duke at Virginia
In Charlottesville, Virginia
Game 1: Friday, noon, ESPN
Game 2: Saturday, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)
Oral Roberts at Oregon
In Eugene, Oregon
Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)
Indiana State at TCU
In Ft. Worth, Texas
Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m., ESPNU
Game 2: Saturday, TBD
Game 3: Sunday, TBD, if necessary)
This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Schedule, TV info, game times