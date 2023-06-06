NCAA Baseball Super Regionals: Schedule, TV info, game times

The NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals begin Friday for eight spots in the College World Series.

Tennessee baseball will travel to Southern Miss' Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, starting Saturday (3 p.m., ESPNU).

The Super Regionals are littered with SEC teams, including the Vols, Kentucky, Florida, LSU, South Carolina and Alabama.

Wake Forest, the tournament's top seed, will host Alabama. Those two teams are in a group of nine national seeds remaining after regional play.

Here are the schedules for all eight Super Regionals:

NCAA Baseball Tournament Super Regionals schedule, TV, game times

All times Eastern; Best-of-three format

Alabama at Wake Forest

In Winston-Salem, North Carolina

Game 1: Saturday, noon, ESPN

Game 2: Sunday, TBD

Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)

Texas at Stanford

In Palo Alto, California

Game 1: Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday, TBD

Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)

Kentucky at LSU

In Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Sunday, TBD

Game 3: Monday, TBD (if necessary)

Tennessee at Southern Miss

In Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Game 1: Saturday, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Sunday, TBD

Game 3: Monday, TBD, (if necessary)

South Carolina at Florida

In Gainesville, Florida

Game 1: Friday, 6 p.m., ESPN2

Game 2: Saturday, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)

Duke at Virginia

In Charlottesville, Virginia

Game 1: Friday, noon, ESPN

Game 2: Saturday, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)

Oral Roberts at Oregon

In Eugene, Oregon

Game 1: Friday, 8 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, TBD (if necessary)

Indiana State at TCU

In Ft. Worth, Texas

Game 1: Friday, 5 p.m., ESPNU

Game 2: Saturday, TBD

Game 3: Sunday, TBD, if necessary)

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: NCAA Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Schedule, TV info, game times