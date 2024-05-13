Advertisement

NC high school scores: Follow live girls soccer playoff scores; Tuesday’s lax schedules

langston wertz jr., steve lyttle
Follow scores and schedules for NCHSAA and NCISAA teams in girls soccer, lacrosse and tennis.

Check back for live scores, final results and upcoming schedules.

Live scores

NCHSAA girls’ soccer

Monday’s first round

CLASS 4A

WEST

Ragsdale (9-9-2) at Watauga (15-2-1), 6

South Mecklenburg (11-4-4) at Cox Mill (14-5-3), 6

Hickory Ridge (10-10-3) at Mooresville (14-3-2), 7

Northern Guilford (11-8-1) at Providence (16-5-1), 6:30

Hopewell (12-10-1) at Asheville (15-3-2), 6

Mount Tabor (12-7-1) at Reagan (14-4), 6

Page (12-5) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4-2), 7

East Mecklenburg (11-9) at Ardrey Kell (19-5), 7

Davie County (7-8-2) at West Forsyth (15-3-1), 6:30

Lake Norman (13-7-1) at Cuthbertson (11-6-2), 6

Alexander Central (8-8) at Marvin Ridge (9-4-5), 6:30

Grimsley (10-5-4) at T.C. Roberson (13-5), 6

Myers Park (8-7-1) at Northwest Guilford (15-2-2), 7

R.J. Reynolds (10-7-1) at Weddington (11-5-3), 6

Sun Valley (17-6) at East Forsyth (12-5-2), 7

Porter Ridge (6-12-1) at Hough (20-1-1), 7

EAST

Corinth Holders (9-9) at Ashley (18-0-2), 6

Leesville Road (11-4-4) at Apex Friendship (10-4-6), 6:30

Wake Forest (11-6-3) at Overhills (14-4-2), 7

Middle Creek (8-9-2) at Willow Spring (14-5-1), 6

Cleveland (10-7-2) at Cardinal Gibbons (14-3-2), 6

Wakefield (11-8-1) at Apex (16-3-1), 6:30

Fuquay-Varina (12-4-3) at Green Level (13-3-3), 6

Jack Britt (12-7-2) at Holly Springs (14-1-5), 6

Gray’s Creek (10-7-1) at Chapel Hill (18-1-1), 6

East Chapel Hill (13-7-3) at Laney (14-4-1), 7

Athens Drive (10-7-3) at D.H. Conley (14-4-1), 7

Jordan (11-10) at Hoggard (16-3-2), 6

Enloe (11-7-2) at Purnell Swett (20-1), 7

Pine Forest (14-5-1) at Pinecrest (12-7-1), 6

Topsail (13-7-1) at Heritage (12-5-4), 6

Richmond Senior (9-12-3) at Millbrook (18-0-2), 6

CLASS 3A

WEST

West Charlotte (3-16-1) at Hibriten (17-0-2), 6:30

Ashe County (9-10-1) at Crest (13-6), 6

Fred T. Foard (9-10) at Atkins (16-7-1), 6

North Iredell (9-10-1) at Piedmont (17-4-1), 6

Ledford (9-9-2) at Hickory (19-3-1), 6:30

Kings Mountain (11-6-1) at Asheboro (15-4-1), 6

Tuscola (9-5-3) at Oak Grove (12-6-1), 6

Enka (8-11-2) at South Point (13-2-2), 6

North Lincoln (8-10) at West Henderson (19-1), 6

Rockingham County (16-4-1) at Central Cabarrus (13-4-1), 6

North Buncombe (10-13-1) at Lake Norman Charter (17-2-2), 6

Stuart Cramer (10-8-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (16-3), 6

St. Stephens (8-8-1) at A.C. Reynolds (16-6), 6:30

Freedom (9-11) at East Lincoln (17-2-3), 7

Jay M. Robinson (13-6-1) at Forestview (13-4-2), 6

Franklin (7-9-1) at North Davidson (17-2), 6

EAST

Williams (6-9-1) at Western Alamance (18-0-2), 7,

Richlands (13-8-1) at Cedar Ridge (12-6-1), 6

Triton (13-6-1) at Cape Fear (18-4-1), 6

Swansboro (7-10-4) at Northern Nash (14-5), 6

South Brunswick (8-9-1) at Union Pines (15-4-2), 6

Southern Nash (14-5) at Dixon (14-3-2), 6

First Flight (11-9) at Lee County (21-4), 6

Crotan (6-9-1) at Hunt (15-4-1), 6

Southern Alamance (10-11) at Carrboro (19-2), 6

C.B. Aycock (15-5) at J.H. Rose (13-4-1), 7

Jacksonville Northside (9-8-2) at Currituck County (16-6), 5

West Johnston (13-6-1) at Fike (17-3-1), 6

Durham School of Arts (14-7) at West Carteret (13-3-5), 6

Franklinton (10-9) at Harnett Central (13-3-3), 6

Orange (9-5-2) at Eastern Alamance (10-6-1), 6

Smithfield-Selma (9-10) at Jacksonville (14-1-4), 6

CLASS 2A

WEST

Reidsville (6-7-1) at Pine Lake Prep (15-1-1), 6

North Surry (12-5-2) at Newton-Conover (16-3-3), 6

East Rutherford (7-8-3) at Bandys (17-2), 6

West Stokes (8-5-3) at West Stanly (12-5-2), 6

Randleman (4-10-1) at Madison County (15-1-2), 6

R-S Central (5-7-2) at Brevard (17-2-2), 6

Forest Hills (13-6-1) at Providence Grove (13-4-2), 6

Trinity (7-10-3) at West Davidson (19-0-1), 6

Southwestern Randolph (8-12-1) at Wilkes Central (16-3), 6

Salisbury (11-4-3) at Forbush (12-7-1), 6

Lincoln Charter (4-10-2) at Wheatmore (13-4), 6

East Surry (10-8-1) at Mount Pleasant (9-9-1), 6

North Forsyth (9-4) at East Gaston (15-3-1), 6

C.D. Owen (6-6-3) at McMichael (10-7-1), 5:30

Community School of Davidson (8-10-2) at East Davidson (14-6), 6

Maiden (11-8) at Hendersonville (13-2-1), 6

EAST

Goldsboro (4-11-4) at Franklin Academy (19-2), 5:45

Raleigh Charter (4-9) at Eastern Wayne (15-4), 6:30

James Kenan (9-7-1) at Princeton (15-3-1), 6:30

Nash Central (9-8) at Heide Trask (15-5-1), 6

Jordan-Matthews (8-11-1) at East Duplin (15-5-2), 5

Holmes (10-11-1) at Southwest Onslow (9-6-3), 5

Beddingfield (7-7) at North Johnston (10-5-2), 6:30

Granville Central (7-10-1) at Seaforth (19-1-1), 6

South Granville (6-11) at Roanoke Rapids (13-2-1), 6

Camden County (10-8-3) at Northwood (12-8), 5

Research Triangle (5-12) at Washington (16-0-1), 6

Wallace-Rose Hill (10-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (13-4), 4

South Lenoir (7-11-1) at East Carteret (13-2-4), 6

North Pitt (8-9) at Clinton (13-10), 7

Southeast Alamance (11-8) at Farmville Central (9-2-1), 6

South Columbus (8-8-3) at Manteo (14-2-1), 5

CLASS 1A

WEST

Carolina International (4-6) at Mountain Island Charter (15-3), 6

Murphy (11-3-2) at Highland Tech (13-4-1), 6

Bethany Community (9-8-1) at Union Academy (15-3), 6

Avery County (10-8) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (11-5-1), 7

Tri-County (4-8) at Swain County (13-4-1), 6

N.C. Leadership Academy (10-6-1) at Christ the King (13-3), 6

Draughn (8-6-2) at Highlands (12-5-1), 6

South Stokes (6-10-1) at Bishop McGuinness (13-3-1), 6

Corvian Community (1-13) at Uwharrie Charter (13-5), 5

Piedmont Community Charter (11-5-2) at Cornerstone Charter (15-3), 5

East Wilkes (7-8-3) at Mount Airy (14-5-2), 6

Bradford Prep (5-9) at South Davidson (9-9-1), 6

Cherokee (6-9) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-3), 6

Starmount (11-6-1) at Queen’s Grant Charter (12-5-1), 5

Gray Stone Day (11-4-2) at Elkin (17-5-1), 6

Mountain Heritage (4-11-1) at Polk County (11-4-3), 6

EAST

Southern Wake Academy (1-12-1) at Voyager Academy (13-2), 6

Vance Charter (5-8-2) at Union (11-7), 6

Triangle Math & Science (3-16-1) at Bear Grass Charter (10-5-2), 6

Ascend Leadership (5-10) at Eno River Academy (14-6), 6

Pender County (0-19-1) at Falls Lake Academy (13-6), 6

North Duplin (5-10) at Neuse Charter (9-8), 6

Oxford Prep (5-11-1) at Southside (11-7-3), 6

Chatham Charter (2-14) at Hobbton (17-2), 6

Lakewood (0-17) at Lejeune (13-4), 6

East Columbus (7-7-1) at River Mill Academy (10-8), 5

Cape Hatteras (2-11-1) at East Bladen (13-2-2), 5

Jones Senior (3-12) at Roxboro Community (9-4), 5

Rosewood (2-16) at Perquimans (11-3), 4:30

Excelsior (5-12) at East Wake Academy (8-7), 4

North Moore (4-10-2) at Clover Garden (10-8), 6

Henderson Collegiate (0-14) at Woods Charter (17-4-1), 6

NCHSAA boys’ lacrosse

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

WEST

Marvin Ridge (17-7) at Lake Norman (17-5)

EAST

Cardinal Gibbons (19-5) at Green Level (20-2)

CLASS 1A-2A-3A

Tuesday semifinals

WEST

Lake Norman Charter (13-7) at Bishop McGuinness (17-4)

EAST

Croatan (14-5) at Orange (23-1)

NCHSAA girls’ lacrosse

CLASS 4A

Tuesday semifinals

WEST

Charlotte Catholic (18-7) at Weddington (19-1)

EAST

Cardinal Gibbons (18-4) at Chapel Hill (19-1)

CLASS 1A-2A-3A

Weekend quarterfinals

WEST

Lake Norman Charter (12-6) at Bishop McGuinness (16-3), no score reported

Tuesday semifinals

WEST

Community School of Davidson (10-6) vs. Lake Norman Charter/Bishop McGuinness

EAST

Croatan (13-5) at Union Pines (16-0)

NCHSAA boys’ team tennis

CLASS 4A

Third-round matches

WEST

Lake Norman (10-4) at Providence (14-0), Monday

Hough (15-4) at Ardrey Kell (17-1), Monday

Myers Park def. T.C. Roberson 17-1

Grimsley def. Cuthbertson 6-0

EAST

Jordan def. Wakefield 5-0

Broughton def. Apex 5-1

Leesville Road def. Hoggard 5-2

Green Hope def. Cardinal Gibbons 6-0

Monday’s quarterfinals

WEST

Hough/Ardrey Kell vs. Lake Norman/Providence, Tuesday

Myers Park (17-2) at Grimsley (20-2)

EAST

Broughton (14-2) at Jordan (21-0)

Leesville Road (17-2) at Green Hope (18-1)

CLASS 3A

Third-round matches

WEST

Hickory def. Atkins 5-1

West Henderson def. Lake Norman Charter 5-4

North Buncombe def. Central Davidson 6-3

St. Stephens (12-1) at South Point (12-0), Monday

EAST

Carrboro def. Southern Nash 9-0

Western Alamance def. South Central 5-1

Fike def. Croatan 5-1

Terry Sanford def. Union Pines 5-1

Monday’s quarterfinals

WEST

West Henderson (16-0) at Hickory (13-1)

North Buncombe (15-4) vs. St. Stephens/South Point, Tuesday

EAST

Carrboro (16-4) at Western Alamance (17-0)

Fike (18-1) at Terry Sanford (12-0)

CLASS 2A

Third-round matches

WEST

North Stanly def. West Stanly 5-0

Lincoln Charter (14-3) at R-S Central (10-1), Monday

East Surry (14-4) at Pine Lake Prep (11-1), Monday

Salisbury def. Hendersonville 6-0

EAST

Franklin Academy def. Whiteville 8-1

Raleigh Charter def. Holmes 5-1

Research Triangle def. Seaforth 5-1

Clinton def. Bunn 5-3

Monday’s quarterfinals

WEST

Lincoln Charter/R-S Central at North Stanly (14-1), Tuesday

East Surry/Pine Lake Prep at Salisbury (18-1), Tuesday

EAST

Raleigh Charter (13-3) at Franklin Academy (17-1)

Research Triangle (12-4) at Clinton (14-3)

CLASS 1A

Third-round matches

WEST

Elkin def. Polk County 5-0

East Wilkes (10-7) at Piedmont Community Charter (9-1), Monday

N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton def. Bishop McGuinness 7-2

Mount Airy (13-5) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (12-1), Monday

EAST

Triangle Math & Science def. Voyager Academy 5-2

Chatham Central def. East Bladen 5-0

Eno River Academy def. Bear Grass Charter, forfeit

Chatham Charter def. Rosewood 5-4

Monday’s quarterfinals

WEST

East Wilkes/Piedmont Community Charter at Elkin (16-1), Tuesday

N.C. School of Science & Math (13-1) vs. Mount Airy/Thomas Jefferson Academy, Tuesday

NCISAA girls’ soccer

CLASS 4A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day (13-7-1) at Providence Day (22-1-1)

Covenant Day (11-6) at Charlotte Latin (19-2)

CLASS 3A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Sanford Grace Christianh (12-3-1) at Cape Fear Academy (18-1)

Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (18-0)

CLASS 2A

Tuesday’s quarterfinals

Village Christian (11-7) at Trinity Academy (10-2)

Fayetteville Christian (13-5) at Greenfield School (9-5)

O’Neal School (13-2) at Davidson Day (15-3)

Burlington Christian (14-4) at Rocky Mount Academy (17-0)

CLASS 1A

Tuesday’s semifinals

Bradford Academy (7-10) at Cresset Christian (13-0)

Crossroads Christian (9-6) at Pungo Christian (14-2)

NCISAA boys’ lacrosse

DIVISION 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Charlotte Country Day (15-7) at Cannon School (17-3)

Christ School (12-6) at Providence Day (17-5)

DIVISION 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Forsyth Country Day (10-7) at Greensboro Day (13-4)

SouthLake Christian (8-7) at Cape Fear Academy (11-3)

NCISAA girls’ lacrosse

DIVISION 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

St. Mary’s School (12-2) at Charlotte Latin (13-3)

Charlotte Country Day (13-7) at Providence Day (14-5)

DIVISION 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Greensboro Day (7-6) at Forsyth Country Day (9-6)

Fayetteville Academy (10-6) at Asheville School (11-3)

NCISAA boys’ team tennis

DIVISION 1

Tuesday’s semifinals

Carmel Christian (14-3) at Providence Day (17-1)

Cary Academy (17-1) at Cannon School (19-2)

DIVISION 2

Tuesday’s semifinals

Wake Christian (13-4) at Cape Fear Academy (15-6)

Greensboro Day (11-6) at Forsyth Country Day (10-4)

DIVISION 3

Tuesday’s semifinals

Trinity Academy (13-4) at Davidson Day (11-3)

Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill (14-3) at Carolina Day (13-5)