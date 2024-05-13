NC high school scores: Follow live girls soccer playoff scores; Tuesday’s lax schedules
Follow scores and schedules for NCHSAA and NCISAA teams in girls soccer, lacrosse and tennis.
Check back for live scores, final results and upcoming schedules.
Live scores
NCHSAA girls’ soccer
Monday’s first round
CLASS 4A
WEST
Ragsdale (9-9-2) at Watauga (15-2-1), 6
South Mecklenburg (11-4-4) at Cox Mill (14-5-3), 6
Hickory Ridge (10-10-3) at Mooresville (14-3-2), 7
Northern Guilford (11-8-1) at Providence (16-5-1), 6:30
Hopewell (12-10-1) at Asheville (15-3-2), 6
Mount Tabor (12-7-1) at Reagan (14-4), 6
Page (12-5) at Charlotte Catholic (16-4-2), 7
East Mecklenburg (11-9) at Ardrey Kell (19-5), 7
Davie County (7-8-2) at West Forsyth (15-3-1), 6:30
Lake Norman (13-7-1) at Cuthbertson (11-6-2), 6
Alexander Central (8-8) at Marvin Ridge (9-4-5), 6:30
Grimsley (10-5-4) at T.C. Roberson (13-5), 6
Myers Park (8-7-1) at Northwest Guilford (15-2-2), 7
R.J. Reynolds (10-7-1) at Weddington (11-5-3), 6
Sun Valley (17-6) at East Forsyth (12-5-2), 7
Porter Ridge (6-12-1) at Hough (20-1-1), 7
EAST
Corinth Holders (9-9) at Ashley (18-0-2), 6
Leesville Road (11-4-4) at Apex Friendship (10-4-6), 6:30
Wake Forest (11-6-3) at Overhills (14-4-2), 7
Middle Creek (8-9-2) at Willow Spring (14-5-1), 6
Cleveland (10-7-2) at Cardinal Gibbons (14-3-2), 6
Wakefield (11-8-1) at Apex (16-3-1), 6:30
Fuquay-Varina (12-4-3) at Green Level (13-3-3), 6
Jack Britt (12-7-2) at Holly Springs (14-1-5), 6
Gray’s Creek (10-7-1) at Chapel Hill (18-1-1), 6
East Chapel Hill (13-7-3) at Laney (14-4-1), 7
Athens Drive (10-7-3) at D.H. Conley (14-4-1), 7
Jordan (11-10) at Hoggard (16-3-2), 6
Enloe (11-7-2) at Purnell Swett (20-1), 7
Pine Forest (14-5-1) at Pinecrest (12-7-1), 6
Topsail (13-7-1) at Heritage (12-5-4), 6
Richmond Senior (9-12-3) at Millbrook (18-0-2), 6
CLASS 3A
WEST
West Charlotte (3-16-1) at Hibriten (17-0-2), 6:30
Ashe County (9-10-1) at Crest (13-6), 6
Fred T. Foard (9-10) at Atkins (16-7-1), 6
North Iredell (9-10-1) at Piedmont (17-4-1), 6
Ledford (9-9-2) at Hickory (19-3-1), 6:30
Kings Mountain (11-6-1) at Asheboro (15-4-1), 6
Tuscola (9-5-3) at Oak Grove (12-6-1), 6
Enka (8-11-2) at South Point (13-2-2), 6
North Lincoln (8-10) at West Henderson (19-1), 6
Rockingham County (16-4-1) at Central Cabarrus (13-4-1), 6
North Buncombe (10-13-1) at Lake Norman Charter (17-2-2), 6
Stuart Cramer (10-8-1) at Northwest Cabarrus (16-3), 6
St. Stephens (8-8-1) at A.C. Reynolds (16-6), 6:30
Freedom (9-11) at East Lincoln (17-2-3), 7
Jay M. Robinson (13-6-1) at Forestview (13-4-2), 6
Franklin (7-9-1) at North Davidson (17-2), 6
EAST
Williams (6-9-1) at Western Alamance (18-0-2), 7,
Richlands (13-8-1) at Cedar Ridge (12-6-1), 6
Triton (13-6-1) at Cape Fear (18-4-1), 6
Swansboro (7-10-4) at Northern Nash (14-5), 6
South Brunswick (8-9-1) at Union Pines (15-4-2), 6
Southern Nash (14-5) at Dixon (14-3-2), 6
First Flight (11-9) at Lee County (21-4), 6
Crotan (6-9-1) at Hunt (15-4-1), 6
Southern Alamance (10-11) at Carrboro (19-2), 6
C.B. Aycock (15-5) at J.H. Rose (13-4-1), 7
Jacksonville Northside (9-8-2) at Currituck County (16-6), 5
West Johnston (13-6-1) at Fike (17-3-1), 6
Durham School of Arts (14-7) at West Carteret (13-3-5), 6
Franklinton (10-9) at Harnett Central (13-3-3), 6
Orange (9-5-2) at Eastern Alamance (10-6-1), 6
Smithfield-Selma (9-10) at Jacksonville (14-1-4), 6
CLASS 2A
WEST
Reidsville (6-7-1) at Pine Lake Prep (15-1-1), 6
North Surry (12-5-2) at Newton-Conover (16-3-3), 6
East Rutherford (7-8-3) at Bandys (17-2), 6
West Stokes (8-5-3) at West Stanly (12-5-2), 6
Randleman (4-10-1) at Madison County (15-1-2), 6
R-S Central (5-7-2) at Brevard (17-2-2), 6
Forest Hills (13-6-1) at Providence Grove (13-4-2), 6
Trinity (7-10-3) at West Davidson (19-0-1), 6
Southwestern Randolph (8-12-1) at Wilkes Central (16-3), 6
Salisbury (11-4-3) at Forbush (12-7-1), 6
Lincoln Charter (4-10-2) at Wheatmore (13-4), 6
East Surry (10-8-1) at Mount Pleasant (9-9-1), 6
North Forsyth (9-4) at East Gaston (15-3-1), 6
C.D. Owen (6-6-3) at McMichael (10-7-1), 5:30
Community School of Davidson (8-10-2) at East Davidson (14-6), 6
Maiden (11-8) at Hendersonville (13-2-1), 6
EAST
Goldsboro (4-11-4) at Franklin Academy (19-2), 5:45
Raleigh Charter (4-9) at Eastern Wayne (15-4), 6:30
James Kenan (9-7-1) at Princeton (15-3-1), 6:30
Nash Central (9-8) at Heide Trask (15-5-1), 6
Jordan-Matthews (8-11-1) at East Duplin (15-5-2), 5
Holmes (10-11-1) at Southwest Onslow (9-6-3), 5
Beddingfield (7-7) at North Johnston (10-5-2), 6:30
Granville Central (7-10-1) at Seaforth (19-1-1), 6
South Granville (6-11) at Roanoke Rapids (13-2-1), 6
Camden County (10-8-3) at Northwood (12-8), 5
Research Triangle (5-12) at Washington (16-0-1), 6
Wallace-Rose Hill (10-7) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Durham (13-4), 4
South Lenoir (7-11-1) at East Carteret (13-2-4), 6
North Pitt (8-9) at Clinton (13-10), 7
Southeast Alamance (11-8) at Farmville Central (9-2-1), 6
South Columbus (8-8-3) at Manteo (14-2-1), 5
CLASS 1A
WEST
Carolina International (4-6) at Mountain Island Charter (15-3), 6
Murphy (11-3-2) at Highland Tech (13-4-1), 6
Bethany Community (9-8-1) at Union Academy (15-3), 6
Avery County (10-8) at N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton (11-5-1), 7
Tri-County (4-8) at Swain County (13-4-1), 6
N.C. Leadership Academy (10-6-1) at Christ the King (13-3), 6
Draughn (8-6-2) at Highlands (12-5-1), 6
South Stokes (6-10-1) at Bishop McGuinness (13-3-1), 6
Corvian Community (1-13) at Uwharrie Charter (13-5), 5
Piedmont Community Charter (11-5-2) at Cornerstone Charter (15-3), 5
East Wilkes (7-8-3) at Mount Airy (14-5-2), 6
Bradford Prep (5-9) at South Davidson (9-9-1), 6
Cherokee (6-9) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (11-3), 6
Starmount (11-6-1) at Queen’s Grant Charter (12-5-1), 5
Gray Stone Day (11-4-2) at Elkin (17-5-1), 6
Mountain Heritage (4-11-1) at Polk County (11-4-3), 6
EAST
Southern Wake Academy (1-12-1) at Voyager Academy (13-2), 6
Vance Charter (5-8-2) at Union (11-7), 6
Triangle Math & Science (3-16-1) at Bear Grass Charter (10-5-2), 6
Ascend Leadership (5-10) at Eno River Academy (14-6), 6
Pender County (0-19-1) at Falls Lake Academy (13-6), 6
North Duplin (5-10) at Neuse Charter (9-8), 6
Oxford Prep (5-11-1) at Southside (11-7-3), 6
Chatham Charter (2-14) at Hobbton (17-2), 6
Lakewood (0-17) at Lejeune (13-4), 6
East Columbus (7-7-1) at River Mill Academy (10-8), 5
Cape Hatteras (2-11-1) at East Bladen (13-2-2), 5
Jones Senior (3-12) at Roxboro Community (9-4), 5
Rosewood (2-16) at Perquimans (11-3), 4:30
Excelsior (5-12) at East Wake Academy (8-7), 4
North Moore (4-10-2) at Clover Garden (10-8), 6
Henderson Collegiate (0-14) at Woods Charter (17-4-1), 6
NCHSAA boys’ lacrosse
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
WEST
Marvin Ridge (17-7) at Lake Norman (17-5)
EAST
Cardinal Gibbons (19-5) at Green Level (20-2)
CLASS 1A-2A-3A
Tuesday semifinals
WEST
Lake Norman Charter (13-7) at Bishop McGuinness (17-4)
EAST
Croatan (14-5) at Orange (23-1)
NCHSAA girls’ lacrosse
CLASS 4A
Tuesday semifinals
WEST
Charlotte Catholic (18-7) at Weddington (19-1)
EAST
Cardinal Gibbons (18-4) at Chapel Hill (19-1)
CLASS 1A-2A-3A
Weekend quarterfinals
WEST
Lake Norman Charter (12-6) at Bishop McGuinness (16-3), no score reported
Tuesday semifinals
WEST
Community School of Davidson (10-6) vs. Lake Norman Charter/Bishop McGuinness
EAST
Croatan (13-5) at Union Pines (16-0)
NCHSAA boys’ team tennis
CLASS 4A
Third-round matches
WEST
Lake Norman (10-4) at Providence (14-0), Monday
Hough (15-4) at Ardrey Kell (17-1), Monday
Myers Park def. T.C. Roberson 17-1
Grimsley def. Cuthbertson 6-0
EAST
Jordan def. Wakefield 5-0
Broughton def. Apex 5-1
Leesville Road def. Hoggard 5-2
Green Hope def. Cardinal Gibbons 6-0
Monday’s quarterfinals
WEST
Hough/Ardrey Kell vs. Lake Norman/Providence, Tuesday
Myers Park (17-2) at Grimsley (20-2)
EAST
Broughton (14-2) at Jordan (21-0)
Leesville Road (17-2) at Green Hope (18-1)
CLASS 3A
Third-round matches
WEST
Hickory def. Atkins 5-1
West Henderson def. Lake Norman Charter 5-4
North Buncombe def. Central Davidson 6-3
St. Stephens (12-1) at South Point (12-0), Monday
EAST
Carrboro def. Southern Nash 9-0
Western Alamance def. South Central 5-1
Fike def. Croatan 5-1
Terry Sanford def. Union Pines 5-1
Monday’s quarterfinals
WEST
West Henderson (16-0) at Hickory (13-1)
North Buncombe (15-4) vs. St. Stephens/South Point, Tuesday
EAST
Carrboro (16-4) at Western Alamance (17-0)
Fike (18-1) at Terry Sanford (12-0)
CLASS 2A
Third-round matches
WEST
North Stanly def. West Stanly 5-0
Lincoln Charter (14-3) at R-S Central (10-1), Monday
East Surry (14-4) at Pine Lake Prep (11-1), Monday
Salisbury def. Hendersonville 6-0
EAST
Franklin Academy def. Whiteville 8-1
Raleigh Charter def. Holmes 5-1
Research Triangle def. Seaforth 5-1
Clinton def. Bunn 5-3
Monday’s quarterfinals
WEST
Lincoln Charter/R-S Central at North Stanly (14-1), Tuesday
East Surry/Pine Lake Prep at Salisbury (18-1), Tuesday
EAST
Raleigh Charter (13-3) at Franklin Academy (17-1)
Research Triangle (12-4) at Clinton (14-3)
CLASS 1A
Third-round matches
WEST
Elkin def. Polk County 5-0
East Wilkes (10-7) at Piedmont Community Charter (9-1), Monday
N.C. School of Science & Math/Morganton def. Bishop McGuinness 7-2
Mount Airy (13-5) at Thomas Jefferson Academy (12-1), Monday
EAST
Triangle Math & Science def. Voyager Academy 5-2
Chatham Central def. East Bladen 5-0
Eno River Academy def. Bear Grass Charter, forfeit
Chatham Charter def. Rosewood 5-4
Monday’s quarterfinals
WEST
East Wilkes/Piedmont Community Charter at Elkin (16-1), Tuesday
N.C. School of Science & Math (13-1) vs. Mount Airy/Thomas Jefferson Academy, Tuesday
NCISAA girls’ soccer
CLASS 4A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day (13-7-1) at Providence Day (22-1-1)
Covenant Day (11-6) at Charlotte Latin (19-2)
CLASS 3A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Sanford Grace Christianh (12-3-1) at Cape Fear Academy (18-1)
Coastal Christian (11-4) at Forsyth Country Day (18-0)
CLASS 2A
Tuesday’s quarterfinals
Village Christian (11-7) at Trinity Academy (10-2)
Fayetteville Christian (13-5) at Greenfield School (9-5)
O’Neal School (13-2) at Davidson Day (15-3)
Burlington Christian (14-4) at Rocky Mount Academy (17-0)
CLASS 1A
Tuesday’s semifinals
Bradford Academy (7-10) at Cresset Christian (13-0)
Crossroads Christian (9-6) at Pungo Christian (14-2)
NCISAA boys’ lacrosse
DIVISION 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Charlotte Country Day (15-7) at Cannon School (17-3)
Christ School (12-6) at Providence Day (17-5)
DIVISION 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Forsyth Country Day (10-7) at Greensboro Day (13-4)
SouthLake Christian (8-7) at Cape Fear Academy (11-3)
NCISAA girls’ lacrosse
DIVISION 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
St. Mary’s School (12-2) at Charlotte Latin (13-3)
Charlotte Country Day (13-7) at Providence Day (14-5)
DIVISION 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Greensboro Day (7-6) at Forsyth Country Day (9-6)
Fayetteville Academy (10-6) at Asheville School (11-3)
NCISAA boys’ team tennis
DIVISION 1
Tuesday’s semifinals
Carmel Christian (14-3) at Providence Day (17-1)
Cary Academy (17-1) at Cannon School (19-2)
DIVISION 2
Tuesday’s semifinals
Wake Christian (13-4) at Cape Fear Academy (15-6)
Greensboro Day (11-6) at Forsyth Country Day (10-4)
DIVISION 3
Tuesday’s semifinals
Trinity Academy (13-4) at Davidson Day (11-3)
Trinity School of Durham/Chapel Hill (14-3) at Carolina Day (13-5)