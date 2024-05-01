NBA veteran Dwight Howard learns he's neighbors with Falcons QB

Lakers Center Dwight Howard tries to laugh off a non-call on what he perceived to be a foul by Suns center Jermaine ONeal in the second quarter Friday, Nov. 16, 2012, at Staples Center in Los Angeles . (Photo by Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

ALPHARETTA, Ga. - You never know who you may run into around metro Atlanta.

Former NBA star Dwight Howard knows that well after he found out that one of his new neighbors was the Falcons' new starting quarterback.

On Tuesday, the former Laker posted a photo on X, the social media network formerly known as Twitter, that showed him and Kirk Cousins.

"Ran into Kirk Cousins and found out we were neighbors," Howard wrote, adding a laughing face and fire emoji.

Ran into Kirk Cousins and found out we were neighbors 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/FNUez1OMh8 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) April 30, 2024

The picture was taken at the Avalon Shops in Alpharetta.

Cousins is no stranger to the metro Atlanta area.

His wife Julie, grew up in the Atlanta suburbs. This is where they went on their first date, where they got married, where their youngest son was born. Her family still lives in the area. Cousins has spent the last six years doing his offseason training in the city.

"I’ve battled traffic through Downtown many, many times," he told reporters in March.

Working his way back from a torn Achilles tendon in his right foot that sidelined him because of an injury for the first time in his career, Cousins had a 103.8 passer rating in eight games for the Vikings last season, which was still the third best in the league despite the lost time.

As part of his four-year deal with the Falcons, Cousins agreed to a $180 million deal with $100 million guaranteed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.