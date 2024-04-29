What NBA Twitter was saying about Rudy Gobert’s deal to Minnesota: ‘Potential to be one of the worst trades in NBA history’

Two years ago, the Minnesota Timberwolves traded multiple first-round picks to land Rudy Gobert in a deal with the Utah Jazz.

And while he has turned out to be a pretty solid player for the Timberwolves, the reactions at the time were… plenty and unpleasant for the French big man.

If gobert went for that much how much will KD go for with all due respect 😬 — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 1, 2022

Minny just gave Utah more firsts for Gobert than the Lakers gave for AD. Woo boy. — Ben Rosales (@brosales12) July 1, 2022

How Gobert leaving Utah for the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/2hblZEWv3R — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) July 1, 2022

Basically 5 unprotected firsts for Gobert is insane. — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) July 1, 2022

RUDY GOBERT HAS BEEN TRADED TO: pic.twitter.com/CT1qUJppWx — br_betting (@br_betting) July 1, 2022

it’s at least a little funny that Rudy Gobert got traded for what would’ve been the best perimeter defender he’s ever had — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) July 1, 2022

Spida realizing he doesnt have to play with Gobert anymore pic.twitter.com/fktprz3dLz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2022

Four firsts for GOBERT? KD going for a decades worth — George🇬🇷 (@g_martin21) July 1, 2022

Wolves fans watching Gobert and KAT play together next season pic.twitter.com/PObjydep2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 1, 2022

Five firsts for Gobert. Now imagine what the Nets will get for Durant. https://t.co/3UStA7mYz8 — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) July 1, 2022

Anthony Edwards: “Where you from?”

Gobert: “France”

Anthony Edwards: “Shit sound wack” pic.twitter.com/cO1r31VQhq — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) July 1, 2022

Sean Marks with Durant after seeing what Gobert was worth pic.twitter.com/sDdvolwiyk — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 1, 2022

That Gobert trade has the potential to be one of the worst trades in NBA history — pickuphoop (@pickuphoop) July 1, 2022

The Jazz are about to get exposed and realize how good/important Rudy Gobert was. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) July 1, 2022

When it matters, Rudy Gobert will always leave you disappointed. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) July 1, 2022

Getting four first rounders for Gobert compensates for the lack of win now talent the jazz are taking back. Utah badly wanted Jaden McDaniels in the deal. Minnesota badly wanted to keep him. In the end, the wolves tree in more draft compensation — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) July 1, 2022

I can’t believe Joel Embiid now gets to cook both KAT and Gobert at the same time what a world — Alex Smith (@AlexSmithSNY) July 1, 2022

The Timberwolves are over the moon about landing Rudy Gobert. This is the player they believed raised their ceiling more than any other available one. Lots of celebrating internally right now. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) July 1, 2022

Ant Edwards to Rudy Gobert in practice pic.twitter.com/LsVDV9UCtE — Roosh (@RooshWilliams) July 1, 2022

Trading a pick 7 years from now for Gobert is wild — Rusty Buckets 🇵🇸 (@RustyBUCKETS321) July 1, 2022

Gobert to the wolves Luka sent the jazz into the meanest rebuild with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) July 1, 2022

I’d like to thank the Minnesota timberwolves for overpaying for Rudy Gobert which now skyrockets Kevin Durants trade value 🤝 — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) July 1, 2022

If my team ever traded 4 1st round picks for “Rudy Gobert” I’d be put in cardiac arrest — Phill (@MeekPhill_) July 1, 2022

D’Angelo Russell

Anthony Edwards

Karl-Anthony Towns

Rudy Gobert The Minnesota Timberwolves are a championship contender — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) July 1, 2022

The Timberwolves now have… – Karl-Anthony Towns under contract for 6 years and $283.5M

– Rudy Gobert under contract for 4 years and $170M

– Anthony Edwards under contract for 7 years and $222M (assuming he signs a mix extension next summer) — Dane Moore (@DaneMooreNBA) July 1, 2022

Well damn Rudy…. 😳 — THAD YOUNG (@yungsmoove21) July 1, 2022

5 players and 4 picks…. 🤯 — Larry Nance (@Larrydn22) July 1, 2022

5 firsts …. Sheeeeeshhhhh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) July 1, 2022

Rudy Gobert and KAT on the same team 😮🧻 pic.twitter.com/SUyKCjHp9S — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) July 1, 2022

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype