NBA Twitter reacts to OKC’s tight win over New Orleans in Game 1: ‘Thunder fans better than expected’

The Oklahoma City Thunder beat the New Orleans Pelicans 94-92 after a tight game thanks to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s go-ahead basket in the final minute of the contest.

Here’s how NBA Twitter reacted to a defensive battle between the 1st seed and the 8th seed,

Thunder win Game 1 ⚡️ SGA: 28 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST Playoffs in OKC is back. pic.twitter.com/PIpeGh96MX — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 22, 2024

The Thunder players were barking at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after their win over the Pelicans 😅 pic.twitter.com/hkhgGqyg01 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 22, 2024

They said the atmosphere would never be like the Russ x KD days… pic.twitter.com/rTvI0baRYd — TND (@ThunderND) April 22, 2024

This SGA shot gave the Thunder the lead, and Cason Wallace’s clamps gave them the win pic.twitter.com/XJxwf2wlDe — Barstool Kentucky (@BarstoolUK) April 22, 2024

I’mma keep saying it… If Shai Gilgeous-Alexander DOES NOT win MVP, it’ll be one of the biggest robberies in NBA history! 🗣️🗣️ — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) April 22, 2024

SHAI GILGEOUS ALEXANDER — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) April 22, 2024

Shai Gilgeous Alexander without free throws pic.twitter.com/7zDvrlFEYy — J (@jerryhtown47) April 22, 2024

Y’all begging for Okc so our starting PG could tank that game 1 too? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/gCTyXTgdCA — Coach James 🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) April 22, 2024

Look: wire to wire, that might be one of the best Thunder Playoff crowds in history. Bury any thought of OKC fans losing steam over the rebuild, they got better. — Bobby Howard (@BobbyHowardOK) April 22, 2024

"They were exactly what I expected… they were perfect." Shai Gilgeous-Alexander applauds the atmosphere the Thunder fans created during their win against the Pelicans 🗣 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/PeLUig99sp — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 22, 2024

The Oklahoma City Thunder – “Canada’s Team” — Brooks Otterlake (@i_zzzzzz) April 22, 2024

Chet Holmgren becomes the fifth player in NBA history to record 15+ points, 10+ rebounds and 5+ blocks in a playoff debut, joining Shaquille O’Neal, David Robison, Patrick Ewing and Kevin Kunnert. (per the Thunder) — Nick Crain (@CrainNBA) April 22, 2024

The Thunder was 0-3 before tonight when it scored less than 100 points. On the other hand, OKC improved to 13-0 when holding its opponent under 100. — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) April 22, 2024

For those saying we would beat the Thunder. Yes, of course. Pretty easily also. But running away from our problems and facing the inevitable doesn’t change anything but allow us to make excuses. Play Denver and see what you can do, where you stand, and what changes are needed. — 🎗NBA•Fan🎗 (@Klutch_23) April 22, 2024

Thunder in 4, we aren’t playing that poorly again and “Trey Murphy” isn’t playing that good again — 𝙎𝙠𝙮𝙚𝙙⚡️🇦🇺 (@SkyedOKC) April 22, 2024

I’m confident the Thunder can free their offense up, I don’t think they’ll allow New Orleans to be that aggressive in driving lanes all series. — TF (@ThunderFocus) April 22, 2024

So happy to have playoff heart attacks back Thunder. Up. — 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒆 🌩 (@Three_Cone) April 22, 2024

The Thunder should be the Sonics. pic.twitter.com/t8crFuUJFn — Kevín (@KevOnStage) April 22, 2024

Story originally appeared on HoopsHype