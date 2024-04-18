Shai Gilgeous-Alexander signs extension to be face of Converse Basketball

Gilgeous-Alexander will be the eighth NBA player to get a signature shoe with Converse.

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has signed a "multi-year" shoe extension to become the face of Converse Basketball, according to Boardroom.

As part of the new contract, Gilgeous-Alexander has also been named the brand's Creative Director, which will open the door for him to offer input and ideas on future products.

A signature Gilgeous-Alexander shoe is in production with help from the two-time NBA All-Star and will be released in 2025.

Julius Erving, Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Larry Johnson, Dennis Rodman, Dwyane Wade, and Elton Brand are the only other NBA players to have had a signature shoe from Converse, a subsidiary of Nike.

Gilgeous-Alexander signed with Nike after being a first-round draft pick out of Kentucky in 2018 before moving to Converse.

“The exclusiveness of the brand, not having so many guys, and the ability to express myself on and off the court in so many different ways appeals to me so much,” Gilgeous-Alexander said in 2020.

Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder are currently awaiting to find out who their first-round opponent will be in the 2024 NBA playoffs. As the Western Conference's top seed, Oklahoma City will play either the New Orleans Pelicans or Sacramento Kings, with the series beginning on Sunday night.