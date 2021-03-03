NBA reveals All-Star skills, 3-point, dunk participants

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TIM REYNOLDS
·2 min read
Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) shoots from between Indiana Pacers' Justin Holiday, right, and Domantas Sabonis during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Phoenix’s Devin Booker have been 3-point champions at All-Star weekend before, and they’ll try to win that trophy again Sunday.

The NBA revealed the 15 players Tuesday who will be taking part in the other on-court events besides the All-Star Game in Atlanta, with the overwhelming majority of them pulling double-duty between those competitions and the game itself.

Curry, Booker, the Boston duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, Chicago’s Zach LaVine and Utah’s Donovan Mitchell — all of them All-Stars — will be the six competitors in the 3-point contest.

All-Stars Luka Doncic of Dallas, Domantas Sabonis of Indiana, Julius Randle of New York, Nikola Vucevic of Orlando and Chris Paul of Phoenix will be five of the six entrants in the skills competition. They’ll be joined by Portland’s Robert Covington, the only current NBA player who is a graduate of a historically Black college and university.

Covington went to Tennessee State. HBCUs will be a major part of All-Star night, and the league has previously announced that scholarship funds that will support Black students will receive an influx of at least $2.5 million from the events in Atlanta.

The only event that won’t include any All-Stars is the dunk contest, which will feature first-time participants Anfernee Simons of Portland, Cassius Stanley of Indiana and Obi Toppin of New York.

The dunk contest will be two rounds and judged by five former champions: Hall of Famer Dominique Wilkins, Dee Brown, Jason Richardson, Josh Smith and Spud Webb. It will be held at halftime of the All-Star Game, while the skills competition and 3-point contest will occur pregame.

Only 18 teams will have on-court representation at All-Star night, the number much lower than usual because of reasons such as the pandemic, the one-night nature of this event and the elimination of the Rising Stars game this season.

None of last season's individual event winners — dunk champion Derrick Jones Jr., who was with Miami then and with Portland now, skills champion Bam Adebayo of Miami and 3-point champion Buddy Hield of Sacramento — are returning to defend titles this season.

Atlanta, Charlotte, Cleveland, Detroit, Houston, Memphis, Miami, Minnesota, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, San Antonio and Toronto have no one participating in All-Star night events.

Recommended Stories

  • Fantasy Basketball Week 11: Everything you need to know before All-Star Game

    We're hurtling towards the NBA All-Star break. Here's everything fantasy basketball players need to know.

  • Jaylen Brown had great response to NBA asking him to compete in 3-Point Contest

    Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown was chosen to compete in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest and had a great response when the league asked him to participate in the event.

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown to compete in 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest

    Boston Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown will participate in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest, which is set to take place before the All-Star Game on March 7.

  • This year's All-Star Game needs a boost, but it won't come from Zion Williamson

    The participants of the Slam Dunk Contest, 3-Point Contest and Skills Challenge were revealed ahead of Sunday's All-Star Game.

  • Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown to both participate in All-Star 3-Point contest

    The Jay Team will compete in -- and against each other -- in the 2021 NBA 3-Point Contest.

  • 2021 NBA All-Star Week: Schedule, events, participants

    See the NBA All-Star Week schedule and participants for the slam dunk contest, 3-point shootout, skills challenge and game.

  • Stephen Curry

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 15

  • Report: Jimmy Butler rejected invitation to replace Kevin Durant in All-Star game

    NBA commissioner Adam Silver named Pacers big Domantas Sabonis as Kevin Durant's All-Star injury replacement.

  • WATCH: What would it take to get Bradley Beal to the Boston Celtics?

    NBC Boston Sports Chris Forsberg lays out how the hypothetical would play out, if at all.

  • Neera Tanden withdraws as Cabinet nominee after facing opposition

    Republican senators, and one Democrat, cited Tanden’s tweets in opposing her nomination for director of the budget office Neera Tanden, Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Office of Management and Budget, has withdrawn her candidacy. Photograph: Reuters Joe Biden’s pick to head the Office of Management and Budget, Neera Tanden, has withdrawn her nomination after she faced opposition from key Democratic and Republican senators over her past controversial tweets. Her withdrawal marks the president’s first failure as he seeks Senate confirmation for his cabinet nominees. “I have accepted Neera Tanden’s request to withdraw her name from nomination for director of the Office of Management and Budget,” Biden said in a statement. “I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work.” Tanden’s confirmation had faced increasingly steep odds. Republican senators who opposed her nomination cited tweets attacking members of both parties prior to her nomination. And last week, Joe Manchin, a conservative Democratic senator, announced he would oppose her nomination, also citing her tweets. That left Tanden short of the majority of votes needed on the Senate floor and in the committees involved. Manchin, a key moderate swing vote in the Senate, said last month: “Her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget.” Susan Collins, the Republican senator from Maine, meanwhile, cited Biden’s own standard of conduct in opposing Tanden, declaring in a statement: “Her past actions have demonstrated exactly the kind of animosity that President Biden has pledged to transcend.” Tanden was an unexpected choice to run Biden’s budget team. She is a longtime ally of Hillary Clinton and has often vocally criticized both Republicans and Democrats, especially supporters of Bernie Sanders. Tanden has said in her confirmation hearings that she regretted the past statements, but that wasn’t enough to sway the required number of senators. Eleven of Biden’s 23 cabinet nominees requiring Senate approval have been confirmed, most with strong bipartisan support. “Unfortunately, it now seems clear that there is no path forward to gain confirmation, and I do not want continued consideration of my nomination to be a distraction from your other priorities,” Tanden wrote in a letter to Biden. Tanden needed just 51 votes in an evenly divided Senate, with Kamala Harris, the vice-president, acting as a tiebreaker. But without Manchin’s support, the White House was left scrambling to find a Republican to support her. One potential Republican vote, Lisa Murkowski, a senator from Alaska, told reporters earlier Tuesday that she still had not yet made up her mind on Tanden’s nomination. The White House had stuck with Tanden even after a number of centrist Republicans made their opposition known, insisting her experience growing up on welfare and background working on progressive policies while running the liberal-leaning Center for American Progress made her the right candidate for the moment. Ron Klain, the White House chief of staff, initially insisted the administration was “fighting our guts out” for her. Tanden apologized during her confirmation hearing to “people on either the left or right who are hurt by what I’ve said”. Just prior to the hearing, she deleted hundreds of tweets, many of which were critical of Republicans. Collins cited those deleted tweets in her statement, saying that the move “raises concerns about her commitment to transparency”. She said Congress “has to be able to trust the OMB director to make countless decisions in an impartial manner, carrying out the letter of the law and congressional intent”. The head of the Office of Management and Budget is tasked with putting together the administration’s budget, as well as overseeing a wide range of logistical and regulatory issues across the federal government. Tanden’s withdrawal leaves the Biden administration without a clear replacement. The apparent frontrunner is Shalanda Young, a former staff director for the House appropriations committee who has been actively pushed by members of the Congressional Black Caucus. Other names mentioned include Ann O’Leary, a former chief of staff for Gavin Newsom, the governor of California, and Gene Sperling, who served as a top economic adviser to presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Biden’s cabinet is slow to fill as some of his nominations hit hurdles on the way to confirmation. The president’s prospective health secretary, Xavier Becerra, faces a crucial committee vote in the Senate finance committee, where he is taking heat from Republicans for his support of abortion rights.

  • Mississippi told to pay $500K to wrongfully imprisoned man

    A judge is ordering the state of Mississippi to pay $500,000 to a Black man who was wrongfully imprisoned more than 22 years and was tried six times in a quadruple murder case. Curtis Flowers was released from prison in December 2019, months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that a district attorney had excluded Black jurors from his trials. Flowers had spent years on death row.

  • How Much House Could You Afford With a Median Income?

    After all, your monthly mortgage payment is just one of your obligations. In general, lenders set maximum limits on the amount you can borrow. As a result, the amount you can afford to spend is often capped by the size of the mortgage you can qualify for.

  • There's a 'Punky Brewster' Reboot and All Your Favorite Character Are Returning

    After over 30 years, the sitcom and its lead stars are back!

  • Jack Lambert auctioning off personal items, including his teeth holder

    Hall of Fame linebacker Jack Lambert is auctioning his personal football collection, Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports. Lot. No. 590 of the Lelands Spring Classic collection includes the container that held Lambert’s false teeth during games. The teeth are not included. Lelands called it a “most unusual but intriguing and important piece of [more]

  • Teams would be wise to sign Alex Smith if Washington lets him go. Just ask Patrick Mahomes

    Even though he's turning 37 and was ineffective last season, Smith's contributions to a franchise extend far beyond the field. And his biggest advocate might be the NFL's biggest talent.

  • Georgia House passes GOP voting restrictions bill

    With a vote of 97-72, the Georgia state House on Monday passed a bill supported by Republicans that would roll back voting access. House Bill 531 requires a photo ID for absentee voting, limits weekend early voting days, restricts ballot drop box locations, and sets an earlier deadline to request an absentee ballot. The measure now heads to the state Senate for more debate. State Rep. Barry Fleming (R), the bill's chief sponsor, said it is "designed to begin to bring back the confidence of our voters back into our election system." Democrats and civil rights organizations disagree, arguing that it would make it much harder for people to vote, especially voters of color. State Rep. Renitta Shannon (D) said it is "pathetically obvious" that the bill is in response to Georgia voters turning out in record numbers for November's presidential election, making the state blue for the first time in decades. Voters also showed up in January for the Senate runoffs, when Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock defeated the Republican incumbents, David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. This gave Republicans the message "that they were in a political death spiral," Shannon said. "And now they are doing anything they can to silence the voices of Black and brown voters specifically, because they largely powered these wins." Demonstrators marched outside the Capitol on Monday to protest the bill, which the Rev. James Woodall, president of the Georgia NAACP, called one of the "most egregious, dangerous, and most expensive voter suppression acts in this entire nation, rolling back years of hardball progress and renewing our own reputation for discrimination." More stories from theweek.com7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearanceMike Pence comes out of hiding to nod towards Trump's election liesCapitol Police warn militia group may be planning to breach the Capitol on Thursday

  • Detained ex-Barcelona president to appear before judge

    Former Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu, detained Monday as part of a probe into last year's 'Barcagate' scandal, will appear before a judge on Tuesday, a police source said.

  • Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

    Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks. But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding. In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards."

  • Endangered whale dies off SC coast after being tangled up in fishing gear for months

    11-year-old “Cottontail” was last seen alive near Florida’s Treasure Coast in February.

  • This Blood Type Is Protective Against COVID, Study Says

    People with blood type O have a lower chance of being infected with or developing serious illness from COVID-19, a study says. Research published in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine looked at more than 225,000 people who had been tested for COVID-19 between Jan. 15 and June 30, 2020. Scientists found that people with blood type O negative had a 2.1% chance of testing positive for coronavirus—the lowest probability among all blood groups. The highest probability was in the blood group B positive, at 4.2%. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. The Blood Type Resulted in "Slightly Lower Risk" of InfectionThe researchers found that people with blood type O had a lower chance of severe COVID illness or death compared to people with other blood types.Additionally, people with Rh-negative blood were found to have a lower probability of both infection and serious COVID-19 illness than people with Rh-positive blood."The O and Rh− blood groups may be associated with a slightly lower risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection and severe COVID-19 illness," the researchers concluded.RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciWhat does this mean?The results are not entirely surprising. Other peer-reviewed studies have come to the same conclusion about COVID. And scientists have previously found that certain blood types have seem to be more protective against certain illnesses than others. For example, people with type O blood tend to become sicker from cholera than people with other blood types.It may be due to antigens, proteins that cover the surface of red blood cells and determine your blood type. When a virus or bacteria enter the body, those antigens trigger the immune system to fight off the invader. Some blood types seem to be more effective sentries than others.Specific to COVID-19, people with type O blood have a lower tendency to form clots overall. One of the most severe—and poorly understood—complications of COVID-19 is that in some people, the virus causes clotting to form throughout the body, which can cause heart attacks, strokes and pulmonary embolisms, some of which can be fatal. For now, these are theories that are undergoing further study. But right now, a few things are clear: People with type O blood are not immune from the coronavirus. No matter what your blood type, you should follow all public health recommendations to avoid contracting or spreading COVID-19.RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to NormalHow to survive this pandemicAs for yourself, do everything you can to prevent getting—and spreading—COVID-19 in the first place: Wear a face mask, get tested if you think you have coronavirus, avoid crowds (and bars, and house parties), practice social distancing, only run essential errands, wash your hands regularly, disinfect frequently touched surfaces, and to get through this pandemic at your healthiest, don't miss these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.