NBA playoffs: Suns' Chris Paul reportedly expected to miss Games 3-5 after groin injury vs. Nuggets

If the Phoenix Suns are going to avoid a sweep against the Denver Nuggets, they will have to do it without Chris Paul.

The veteran point guard is expected to miss Games 3-5 in the Western Conference semifinals after sustaining a groin injury in Game 2, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. Paul will reportedly be reevaluated in one week after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday.

The Suns are currently down 0-2 in the series.

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul is expected to be re-evaluated in one week after MRI on his groin injury today, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Suns are preparing to be without Paul through Games 3-5, sources said. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

Paul injured his left groin in the third quarter Monday while trying to box out Nuggets wing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for a rebound. He immediately grabbed his groin after landing and was slow getting back on offense with his teammates.

Chris Paul groin; Suns pic.twitter.com/iba7vQ38jJ — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) May 2, 2023

Losing Paul for at least three games is a blow to the No. 4-seeded Suns when they were already down and were already short on depth following their trade for Kevin Durant. In the regular season, the 37-year-old Paul averaged 13.9 points, 8.9 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals while shooting 37.5% from 3-point range.

Cam Payne and Damion Lee represent the next men up at point guard for the Suns, but their combined 1-for-12 performance in 42 minutes in Game 2 didn't exactly inspire confidence.

The Suns are going to have to survive without Chris Paul. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Game 3 between the Nuggets and Suns is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET Friday in Phoenix (ESPN).