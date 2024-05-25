NBA playoffs: Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton 'unlikely' to play in crucial Game 3 vs. Celtics

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton is "unlikely" to play Game 3 Saturday against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Haliburton is dealing with soreness in his left hamstring after leaving Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals in the third quarter. The Pacers are currently down 2-0 in the series with Game 3 tonight at Gainbridge Fieldhouse (8:30 p.m. ET, ABC).

Here’s the moment Haliburton comes out. Doesn’t look too hobbled, more upset that they kept attacking him defensively. pic.twitter.com/xIFLgN37ne — BBALLBREAKDOWN (@bballbreakdown) May 24, 2024

The play where Haliburton came out didn't look too rough, but he had been dealing with some pain or discomfort earlier in the game. Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle told reporters after the game that Haliburton's hamstring was sore at halftime and he tried to play through it.

"He was getting work done for the entirety of halftime," Carlisle said. "He came out, gave it a shot and all the effort that he could. I haven't talked about it directly to him, so I can't read minds, but it wasn't going well. The trainers determined he had to be brought to the back to be worked on, and then he was ruled out."

Carlisle added that Haliburton was also dealing with a chest injury that happened during a collision with Jaylen Brown of the Celtics.

Haliburton's hamstring injury dates back to January when he suffered a Grade 1 strain against the Celtics following a slip as he drove to the basket.

Haliburton, who scored 10 points before exiting Game 2, was originally ruled questionable for Saturday's contest, but it appears he will miss out.