Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton expected to miss at least 2 weeks with hamstring strain

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts after being injured during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Indiana Pacers point guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a Grade 1 strain in his left hamstring in the second quarter of Monday night's victory against the Boston Celtics, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The All-Star hopeful is reportedly expected to be reevaluated in two weeks.

Haliburton suffered the injury when his pivot foot slid, splitting his legs on a drive to the basket before halftime. Multiple players had slipped on the Gainbridge Fieldhouse floor prior to Haliburton's injury.

Tyrese Haliburton goes down and is carried back to the locker room pic.twitter.com/1upm4HlhFg — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 9, 2024

Haliburton is averaging 23.6 points (on 50/40/87 shooting splits) and a league-best 12.5 assists per game for the Pacers, who completed a comeback against the Eastern Conference-leading Celtics in his absence.

Indiana owns a 21-15 record, tied with four other teams behind the Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers. A two-week timeline would cost Haliburton seven games, including the entirety of a brutal six-game road trip through Atlanta, Denver, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Portland and Phoenix.

In January of last season, the Pacers were 23-19, sixth in the East, when Haliburton suffered a bone bruise in his left knee. They finished 1-9 in his 18-day absence, fell to 11th place and never climbed from the hole.