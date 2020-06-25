Report: NBA loosens dress code for players, coaches at Disney World games

The National Basketball Association is going casual at Disney World.

The league will loosen its dress code for the remainder of the 2019-20 season as teams play the rest of their games at Disney World, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Among the changes are players not being required to wear a sport coat on the bench, players being able to wear polo shirts for official business and coaches wearing NBA polo shirts.

Sources: The NBA has modified its dress code for 2019-20 restart:



- Players not required to wear sport coat on bench

- Can wear short/long-sleeve polos for team/league business

- Male and female coaches: short/long-sleeve NBA polo shirts — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2020

Essentially, we’ll be seeing the usual NBA Summer League fashion at Disney World. Which is fitting, because, well, this is now a Summer League.

NBA on track for return in July

The NBA remains on schedule to restart its season in Orlando on July 31, with most players expected to arrive at Disney World in early July. Twenty-two of the league’s teams will play eight more regular season games, then move onto the playoffs.

When not suiting up for games, players and the rest of the league will be staying at one of three Disney World hotels and enjoy a plethora of entertainment options, with Disney’s Coronado Springs resort set up as a hub for the league. Of course, with several players testing positive for the coronavirus and many other cases going unreported, the NBA might have to consider calling off the reboot before it even begins.

Don't expect to see as many jackets at Disney World. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

