NBA gives update on start time for Boston Celtics game four vs. Miami

The Boston Celtics lead their first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat 2-1. The fourth game in the series will take place on Monday (April 29) at the Kaseya Center in Miami. The NBA has now provided an update on what time the game is scheduled to be played.

Tip-off for game four will be at 7:30 PM Eastern Time. The game will air on TNT. Boston will then travel back home for game five at the TD Garden with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 PM on Wednesday May 1. The league has also released the dates of when games six and seven would occur, should they be required.

Game six would occur on Friday, May 3, while game seven would be on Sunday, May 5. The timings of those games are currently TBD. The Celtics could close out the series over the next two games if they repeat the level of execution and aggression they displayed on Saturday (April 27).

Game four will tip off at 7:30 PM Eastern on Monday. The Celtics look to take control of the series and move within one game of securing their spot in the second round.

