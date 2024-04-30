Is the NBA’s new generation staking its claim?

The NBA Playoffs are well underway. The Phoenix Suns are the first team to be officially eliminated after being swept by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers, and New Orleans Pelicans will all follow suit in the coming days.

The most interesting part of the postseason has been how many of the league’s younger stars have stood up to be counted. The latest episode of ‘The Ticket and the Truth’ podcast, which features Boston Celtics legends Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett, discusses whether this year’s postseason is the passing of the torch from the old stars to the new.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time for the league’s elder statesmen to re-assert themselves as the dominant stars of the NBA. However, with most of them on the wrong side of 30, it’s unlikely that happens.

You can get Garnett and Pierce’s full take on the subject by clicking on the embedded link above.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire