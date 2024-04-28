James Harden credits Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce among influences

James Harden is one of the most unstoppable scorers of his generation. In his prime, he dominated the NBA with his fearsome step-backs and dead-eye shooting ability. He is now with the LA Clippers as they search for the first championship in franchise history.

During a recent interview with Andrew Grief of The Ringer, Harden discussed some of his biggest influences on the basketball court. He noted how Boston Celtics legend Paul Peirce was among his favorite players growing up. Harden admitted that he developed his step-back and mid-range game by watching Pierce’s play.

“Growing up in Los Angeles, Harden says he studied three central influences who “formed me into who I am”: Kobe Bryant for his dynamism; Paul Pierce for his physicality, stepbacks, and midrange jumpers; and Manu Ginobili—a fellow lefty—for his downhill drives, side steps, and twisting finishes at the rim,” Grief wrote.

Pierce was one of the most clutch scorers in the NBA during his tenure in the league. He was also a purse shooter and a legitimate threat in isolation. When looking back at Harden’s prime, it’s easy to see the influence shining through.

How Paul Pierce helped make one of the weirder rules in NBA basketball visible https://t.co/6teGGT1v0T pic.twitter.com/rz6NbPJC0d — The Celtics Wire (@TheCelticsWire) March 30, 2024

Now, with Harden in the final stages of his career, there are players entering the league having built their game on what they saw from him during his prime. As such, there will be hints of Pierce’s playstyle in the NBA for generations to come. That’s what happens when you’re one of the greats: their impact is always visible if you look close enough.

