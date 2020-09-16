NBA fans had plenty of jokes after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers officially blew their 3-1 series lead on Tuesday night, shocking the NBA world.

The Clippers, who seemed poised to put Denver away and reach the Western Conference finals last week, fell to the Nuggets 104-89 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World.

The Nuggets will now take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, spoiling the highly-anticipated all-Los Angeles matchup many had expected all year long.

Naturally, NBA fans had plenty of jokes to make on social media after the loss.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 bruuuuuh — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Yoooo @Dame_Lillard 🤣🤣🤣🤣 you got an extra villa available in Cabo ? — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

Can't lie, thought it was gonna be an All LA west Finals coming into the season. As a fan, haven't felt robbed like this since we were supposed to get the Cavs/ Lakers final in 09. 😑 — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) September 16, 2020

Oh. My. Goodness. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

@patbev21 I guess I should extend this Cancun invite since I haven’t made my arrangements yet 😂😂😂 — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) September 16, 2020

The Clippers choked again. 🤦🏾‍♂️ They choked against Houston in 2015 and they choked tonight against the Denver Nuggets. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 16, 2020

“Bring it in fellas” - Doc Rivers



“Cancun on 3... 1-2-3 CANCUN” - LA Clippers



Man..... CARRY ON!!! — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 16, 2020

My last tweet before I finish this glass. They did vote they ain’t wanna play no more. . . But I didn’t think they was gonna go out like that 😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) September 16, 2020

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAAAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHABAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHHAHAHAHAHABHHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHAHAAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA — nick wright (@getnickwright) September 16, 2020

Even Southwest Airlines got in on the joke.

This plane must have been down 3-1, the way it just took off. pic.twitter.com/Nj4s0DaWaV — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) September 16, 2020

