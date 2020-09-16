NBA fans had plenty of jokes after the Clippers blew a 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets

The Los Angeles Clippers officially blew their 3-1 series lead on Tuesday night, shocking the NBA world. 

The Clippers, who seemed poised to put Denver away and reach the Western Conference finals last week, fell to the Nuggets 104-89 in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals series inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. 

The Nuggets will now take on the Los Angeles Lakers in the conference finals, spoiling the highly-anticipated all-Los Angeles matchup many had expected all year long. 

Naturally, NBA fans had plenty of jokes to make on social media after the loss.

Even Southwest Airlines got in on the joke.

The NBA world had plenty of jokes after the Clippers blew their 3-1 series lead to the Nuggets on Tuesday night. (AP/Mark J. Terrill)

