Will the NBA ever expand beyond the borders of the United States and Canada?

The NBA is quickly becoming an international league in terms of players, but will it ever expand beyond the borders of the United States of America and Canada? With word from league commissioner Adam Silver that expansion is finally starting to move forward in terms of the league listening to investment groups and cities, we are likely looking at expansion as a “when” issue, not an “if” one.

But with the city of Seattle still without an NBA team and Sin City a popular option, could the likes of Mexico City or further afield make this round of expansion or a future one?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with British Basketball League analyst Josh Coyne to talk it over. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire