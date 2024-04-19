Celtics Lab 251: NBA expansion and covering Boston (and the league) from abroad with Josh Coyne

The NBA is inching closer to a new, inevitable round of expansion, and based on what we have heard from league commissioner Adam Silver, it might not just be within the US and Canada. And while Mexico City might not be among the frontrunners, the growth of the league in popularity around the world will only continue to grow.

What will NBA expansion look like this time, and in the future? How is it different for fans and international media to enjoy the NBA we have now? And what else might the future of the Association look like, with the accelerating growth of the NBA continuing apace?

To talk it over and his trip to cover the end of the Boston Celtics’ 2023-24 season and the playoffs ahead of them, CLNS Media’s “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with British Basketball League and Give Me Sport’s Josh Coyne.





To get a bead on the international future of the NBA (and the Celtics in the first round), make sure you don’t miss this special bonus episode of the pod.





