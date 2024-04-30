The nation’s No. 2 OL locks in an official visit to Auburn

Auburn football has splashed in the 2025 recruiting cycle, especially for the offensive line group.

Hugh Freeze and his coaching staff have reeled in four offensive line commitments, but the sights are still set on reeling in strong talent for the future. The next lineman on Auburn’s board is a four-star from metro Atlanta.

Josh Petty, a four-star OL from Fellowship Christian School in Roswell, Georgia, has released his official visit dates for the summer with Auburn getting a spot on June 4. If Auburn could seal the deal and land his commitment, he would be Auburn’s top offensive lineman commit of the cycle. Petty is a top-10 national offensive lineman by all four major recruiting outlets, with his highest ranking coming from 247Sports which ranks him No. 2 among 2024 offensive linemen.

In a recent interview with On3’s Chad Simmons, Petty shared that he wants to feel like a priority at his college destination.

“Who makes me feel like a priority will separate one school for me,” Petty said. “You can tell if a school wants you on how they talk to you and I will go where I am cared about. It is about the little things for me now. These visits will show me a lot about the people and the education. Those things mean a lot to my future.”

Petty will visit Georgia Tech and Clemson before his stop in Auburn. He will also stop by Tennessee, Stanford, Oregon, and Florida State during June.

