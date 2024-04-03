NASCAR Xfinity and Cup Series driver Gray Gaulding charged with domestic violence

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Cup Series driver Dwayne ‘Gray’ Gaulding Jr. has been charged with domestic violence.

According to online records, Gaulding was taken into custody by the Cornelius Police Department and booked into the Mecklenburg County Jail on Tuesday, April 2.

Gaulding is listed as a part-time driver for the NASCAR Xfinity Series, driving the No. 08 Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang for SS-Green Light Racing. He is also listed as part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series, driving the No. 15 Ford Mustang for Rick Ware Racing.

Queen City News has reached out to NASCAR and Cornelius Police for further information.

