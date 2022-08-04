NASCAR weekend schedule: Michigan International Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series rolls into the final month of the regular season this week as Michigan International Speedway hosts a 400-mile race Sunday.

Michigan, Richmond, Watkins Glen and Daytona will close out the regular-season schedule this month. The playoffs are scheduled to open Sept. 4 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.

Tyler Reddick won last Sunday’s race at Indianapolis, scoring his second victory of the year. Reddick is one of 14 drivers who have qualified for the playoff grid based on race wins. The two other playoff spots currently are filled by Ryan Blaney and Martin Truex Jr.

The Xfinity Series is scheduled to race at 3:30 p.m. (ET) Saturday (USA Network). The Cup race, also on USA, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday.

Here is a look at the Michigan schedule:

Michigan International Speedway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Intervals of clouds and sunshine. Stray shower or thunderstorm possible. High of 87.

Sunday: Some clouds and possibly isolated afternoon thunderstorm. High of 86 with a 24 percent chance of rain at the start of the race.

Saturday, Aug. 6

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. — Cup Series

7:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

9:05 – 9:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports App)

9:35 – 10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports App)

12:35 – 1:20 p.m. — Cup practice (NBC Sports App)

1:20 – 2:30 p.m. — Cup qualifying (NBC Sports App)

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity race (125 laps, 250 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR radio)

Sunday, Aug. 7

Garage open

Noon — Cup Series

Track activity

