NASCAR weekend schedule for Darlington Raceway

The Cup playoffs are scheduled to begin Sunday with one of NASCAR’s classic events — the Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway.

Sixteen playoff drivers (and the rest of the field) will test NASCAR’s oldest superspeedway in the first race of the first playoff round.

Chase Elliott, a four-time winner during the regular season, leads the playoff standings entering the first round. Austin Dillon won last Sunday at Daytona International Speedway to join the playoff grid, and Ryan Blaney took the 16th and final spot via points.

The 367-lap race (6 p.m., ET) will be televised by the USA Network.

Here’s a look at this weekend’s schedule:

Darlington Raceway (Cup and Xfinity)

Weekend weather

Saturday: Cloudy with a few showers. High of 87. Chance of rain 30%.

Sunday: More clouds than sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High of 88.

Saturday, Sept. 3

(All times Eastern)

Garage open

7 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. — Cup Series

9 a.m. — Xfinity Series

Track activity

10:05 – 10:35 a.m. — Xfinity Series practice (NBC Sports app)

10:35 – 11:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (NBC Sports app)

12:05 – 12:50 p.m. — Cup Series practice (NBC Sports app, USA Network coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. ET)

12:50 – 2 p.m. — Cup Series qualifying (USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports app)

3 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (147 laps, 200 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports app)

Sunday, Sept. 4

Garage open

3 p.m. — Cup Series

Track activity

6 p.m. — Cup Series race (367 laps, 501 miles; USA Network, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports app)

