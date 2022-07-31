NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Aug. 1-7, 2022
Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.
Note: All times are ET.
Monday, August 1
7:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS1
Tuesday, August 2
4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 (re-air), FS2
10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2
Noon, NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel, FS2
1 p.m., The NASCARcade, FS2
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500, FS1
Wednesday, August 3
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: 2022 Season, FS1
Thursday, August 4
1:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 (re-air), FS2
3:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2
5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock
9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Plenty of Pit Stops, USA Network
Friday, August 5
12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Plenty of Pit Stops (re-air), USA Network
1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Clash at Claremont 150, USA Network
6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1
7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500, FS1
9 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS2
Saturday, August 6
3 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network
3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 250 from Michigan, USA Network, NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network
On MRN:
12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying
3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 250
6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200
Sunday, August 7
Noon, IMSA Auto Racing, USA Network
12:30: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1
2:30, Countdown to Green, USA Network
3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers 400 from Michigan, USA Network, NBC Sports App
6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series post-race show, USA Network
On MRN Radio:
2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers 400