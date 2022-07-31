NASCAR TV schedule: Week of Aug. 1-7, 2022

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find USA Network | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App | Watch on USA Network | Get the NBC Sports App | Watch on Peacock | FloRacing

Monday, August 1

7:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Auto Racing Classics: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS1

Tuesday, August 2

4 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR Presents Beyond the Wheel, FS2

1 p.m., The NASCARcade, FS2

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500, FS1

Wednesday, August 3

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., NASCAR America Motormouths, Peacock

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: 2022 Season, FS1

Thursday, August 4

1:30 a.m., ARCA Menards Series: Reese’s 200 (re-air), FS2

3:30 a.m., NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: TSport 200 at Indianapolis Raceway Park (re-air), FS2

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

6 p.m., Dale Jr. Download, Peacock

9:31 p.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Plenty of Pit Stops, USA Network

Friday, August 5

12:33 a.m., Austin Dillon’s Life in the Fast Lane: Plenty of Pit Stops (re-air), USA Network

1 p.m., NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour: Clash at Claremont 150, USA Network

6 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub, FS1

7 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1998 Daytona 500, FS1

9 p.m., NASCAR Race Classic: 1994 Brickyard 400, FS2

Saturday, August 6

3 p.m., Countdown to Green, USA Network

3:30 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 250 from Michigan, USA Network, NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series post-race show, USA Network

On MRN:

12:30 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series: Pole Qualifying

3 p.m., NASCAR Xfinity Series: New Holland 250

6:30 p.m., ARCA Menards Series: Henry Ford Health 200

Sunday, August 7

Noon, IMSA Auto Racing, USA Network

12:30: NASCAR RaceDay, FS1

2:30, Countdown to Green, USA Network

3 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers 400 from Michigan, USA Network, NBC Sports App

6 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series post-race show, USA Network

On MRN Radio:

2 p.m., NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers 400