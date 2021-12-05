NASCAR TV schedule: Dec. 6-12, 2021

Which channels have NASCAR programming this week? We answer that and give the weekly NASCAR television listings here in the NASCAR TV schedule.

Note: All times are ET.

MORE: How to find NBCSN | Get the NBC Sports App | How to find FS1 | Get FOX Sports App

Wednesday, Dec. 8

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS2

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 3 (re-air), FS2

7:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS2

Friday, Dec. 10

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS1

Saturday, Dec. 11

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Game Night: Part 1 (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Game Night: Part 2 (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., Renegades: The Bad Boys of NASCAR (re-air), FS2

9 a.m., Unrivaled: Earnhardt vs. Gordon (re-air), FS2

10 a.m., The Golden Hour: Making of Days of Thunder (re-air), FS2

11 a.m., Refuse to Lose: Jeff Gordon and the 1997 Daytona 500 (re-air), FS2

Noon, NASCAR Masters of the Clock: The Legend of Martinsville (re-air), FS2

1 p.m., One Hot Night: The NASCAR 1991 All-Star Race (re-air), FS2

Sunday, Dec. 12

6 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 1 (re-air), FS2

7 a.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Features: Part 2 (re-air), FS2

8 a.m., NASCAR Presents: This Racing Life (re-air), FS2

4:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub Best of Radioactive: The 2021 Playoffs (re-air), FS1

5:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2021 Champion Season Rewind (re-air), FS1

6:30 p.m., NASCAR Race Hub: 2022 Season Preview (re-air), FS1