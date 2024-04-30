NASCAR returns to Kansas Speedway this week. Here’s info on tickets, TV and more

NASCAR’s traveling road show makes its first visit of the 2024 season to Kansas Speedway this week.

Three series will be in action this weekend on the oval that opened in 2001 in the Legends area of Kansas City, Kan. It all culminates with the main event: Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series AdventHealth 400.

NASCAR returns to Kansas City for its second race weekend of the year Sept. 27-29.

Here’s this week’s Friday-Sunday schedule, plus ticket information and how to watch on TV:

Kansas Speedway schedule

Friday

9 a.m.: Parking lots open

9 a.m.-2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice

7-9:30 p.m.: Campers concert, featuring Villains Dance

Saturday

9 a.m.: Parking lots and gates open

9:25-9:55 a.m.: ARCA Tide 150 practice

10:10-10:30 a.m.: Tide 150 qualifying

11:05-11:35 a.m.: Craftsman Trucks practice

11:35 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Craftsman Trucks qualifying

1 p.m.: ARCA Mendards Series Tide 150 (FS1)

4:05-4:50 p.m.: NASCAR Cup practice

4:50-6 p.m.: NASCAR Cup qualifying

7 p.m.: NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Heart of America 200 (FS1)

9-11 p.m.: Campers concert, featuring Cantaloupe City

Sunday

8 a.m.: Parking lots open

9 a.m.: Gates open

1:30 p.m.: Driver Introductions

2 p.m.: NASCAR Cup AdventHealth 400 (FS1)

NASCAR tickets at Kansas Speedway

Tickets to Saturday’s racing (one ticket covers you for both the trucks race and the ARCA race) start at $30 for adults.

Tickets for Sunday’s AdventHealth 400 Cup race start at $64.

Youth tickets (ages 12 and under) for Sunday’s race start at $10 in select sections of Kansas Speedway. For Saturday’s races, one youth is admitted free per paying adult.

Kansas Speedway offers some package deals, as well. For instance, families can purchase a four-pack of tickets that includes admission for two adults and two kids and scanners for listening to the chatter between drivers and their respective crews.

Pre-race passes, granting the bearer what Kansas Speedway refers to as “up-close access” to such aspects as driver introductions, a pre-race concert and pit road before the race, are $75.

Go to kansasspeedway.com for more information.

How to watch NASCAR at Kansas Speedway on TV

All three races will be broadcast live on FS1, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

See schedule above for start times.