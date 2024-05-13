NASCAR QNA: After Darlington, Chris Buescher needs a sticker, Tyler Reddick needs a razor

Where does “I don’t have a sticker” rank on the all-time NASCAR rants list?

Without any context whatsoever, a non-NASCAR fan (or maybe even just a casual fan) might assume it’s the silliest thing ever said after a race. After all, what is a modern race car if not a sticker magnet?

Chris Buescher, however, wants the little checkered sticker that goes atop the driver’s-side door after winning a race. He missed one by an inch at Kansas, which stung, but might’ve missed one at Darlington due to some ham-handed racing by Tyler Reddick, and this one flat-out raised the hackles on the normally cool Buescher.

Chris Buescher is eager to repeat this scene.

It didn’t help his mood to see a sticker above Reddick’s door, courtesy of his recent Talladega win.

Anyway, all this talk about a guy wanting his sticker reminds me, for some reason, of Paul Anka's classic rant about the guys getting shirts.

CHRIS BUESCHER WAS NOT HAPPY WITH TYLER REDDICK.



Hear what Buescher had to say to him after Darlington. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/Ju6HlSYWVc — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) May 12, 2024

But is sticker talk any sillier than Tyler Reddick’s mustache?

Yep, a tough look. Plenty of racers would’ve made an excuse that didn’t involve guilt, but Reddick immediately told Buescher and everyone else that he “messed” up.

After a tame 200 laps, things really heated up Sunday at Darlington.



Tyler Reddick divebombed Chris Buescher and took them both out, leaving Brad K to take the flag.



Buescher was understandably pissed, but I really admire Reddick’s accountability. Overall a really fun finish. pic.twitter.com/73uxrd4hkD — Joe (@zentsports) May 13, 2024

He was probably smart to leave on his helmet during the immediate heat of the moment. Buescher definitely looked like a dude ready to deliver a right hand.

But when Reddick removed his helmet and continued his apology tour, he had to show off the new (temporary?) mustache that was supposed to pay homage to Tim Richmond on Throwback Weekend, but also drew comparisons to Luigi from Mario Kart.

Not all sartorial efforts pay off.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Chris Buescher needs a sticker, Tyler Reddick needs a razor | NASCAR