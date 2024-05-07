NASCAR power rankings: Has Kyle Larson inched ahead of Denny Hamlin in our top 10?

Last week, we gave William Byron a mulligan for his Dover crash and kept him atop our weekly rankings.

Then he thanked us with a 23rd at Kansas. That earned him a trip to Tumble City, all the way back to sixth.

In recent weeks, I've been preaching the assumption that Kyle Larson will be too distracted by his upcoming Indy 500 efforts to be fully focused on his day job. Not consciously, of course, but distracted nonetheless.

Lo and behold, turns out I was right. Kyle only won by an inch last Sunday. Imagine if he hadn't been reading his Indy For Dummies manual during pit stops!

The least we could do was give him the view from up top this week.

Kyle Larson

Big fan of NASCAR photo-ops these days

Denny Hamlin

Still on a roll, if not a win streak

Denny Hamlin is the most recent racer to do victory burnouts at Darlington.

Chase Elliott

Living in lead pack again

Martin Truex Jr.

Struggled recently at Darlington but on a decent run all around

Tyler Reddick

Last four Darlington finishes: 2, 3, 22, 2

My theory is if you walk up the track and take a real thorough look at a Darlington Stripe, you'll wind up feeling way worse for the wall than you do the race car. I mean look at that egregious vehicular vandalism. pic.twitter.com/8Rrq7TjiLj — nascarcasm (@nascarcasm) September 2, 2023

William Byron

Back in another mini-slump

Alex Bowman

Three straight top-10s for the Showman

Brad Keselowski

Middle name is Aaron

Ryan Blaney

Consistently inconsistent this season

To quote the immortal Maxwell Smart- "Missed it by that much" pic.twitter.com/YgdvsgtZub — Robert Wager #donotdonatetoGreenpeace (@RobertWager1) July 11, 2022

Chris Buecher

Best runner-up ever! What's an inch among friends?

