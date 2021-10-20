NASCAR: Kyle Larson will start first at Kansas
Kyle Larson's eighth win of the season got him the No. 1 starting spot at Kansas.
Larson's victory at Texas means he has the pole for Sunday's race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). He starts alongside Ryan Blaney. With no practice and qualifying before the race, the starting lineup was determined via NASCAR's qualifying formula. All eight remaining playoff drivers start in the top eight spots.
Larson is the betting favorite to win the race at +225 and is +150 to win the championship at BetMGM. He's been the most dominant driver of the year and led nearly half of the laps at Kansas Speedway earlier this year before finishing 19th because of a mishap on a late-race restart.
Here's what the starting lineup looks like ahead of the second race of the third round. Larson is the only driver guaranteed to be racing for the title at Phoenix on Nov. 7.
Kansas starting grid
1. Kyle Larson
2. Ryan Blaney
3. Brad Keselowski
4. Kyle Busch
5. Chase Elliott
6. Denny Hamlin
7. Martin Truex Jr.
8. Joey Logano
9. William Byron
10. Christopher Bell
11. Kevin Harvick
12. Tyler Reddick
13. Kurt Busch
14. Austin Dillon
15. Matt DiBenedetto
16. Daniel Suarez
17. Erik Jones
18. Michael McDowell
19. Chase Briscoe
20. Aric Almirola
21. Chris Buescher
22. Cole Custer
23. Corey LaJoie
24. Ross Chastain
25. Alex Bowman
26. BJ McLeod
27. Bubba Wallace
28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
29. Anthony Alfredo
30. Josh Bilicki
31. Ryan Newman
32. Ryan Preece
33. Justin Haley
34. Ryan Ellis
35. Quin Houff
36. Cody Ware
37. Chad Finchum
38. David Starr
39. Joey Gase
40. Parker Kligerman