NASCAR: Kyle Larson will start first at Kansas

Kyle Larson's eighth win of the season got him the No. 1 starting spot at Kansas.

Larson's victory at Texas means he has the pole for Sunday's race (3 p.m. ET, NBCSN). He starts alongside Ryan Blaney. With no practice and qualifying before the race, the starting lineup was determined via NASCAR's qualifying formula. All eight remaining playoff drivers start in the top eight spots.

Larson is the betting favorite to win the race at +225 and is +150 to win the championship at BetMGM. He's been the most dominant driver of the year and led nearly half of the laps at Kansas Speedway earlier this year before finishing 19th because of a mishap on a late-race restart.

Here's what the starting lineup looks like ahead of the second race of the third round. Larson is the only driver guaranteed to be racing for the title at Phoenix on Nov. 7.

Kansas starting grid

1. Kyle Larson

2. Ryan Blaney

3. Brad Keselowski

4. Kyle Busch

5. Chase Elliott

6. Denny Hamlin

7. Martin Truex Jr.

8. Joey Logano

9. William Byron

10. Christopher Bell

11. Kevin Harvick

12. Tyler Reddick

13. Kurt Busch

14. Austin Dillon

15. Matt DiBenedetto

16. Daniel Suarez

17. Erik Jones

18. Michael McDowell

19. Chase Briscoe

20. Aric Almirola

21. Chris Buescher

22. Cole Custer

23. Corey LaJoie

24. Ross Chastain

25. Alex Bowman

26. BJ McLeod

27. Bubba Wallace

28. Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

29. Anthony Alfredo

30. Josh Bilicki

31. Ryan Newman

32. Ryan Preece

33. Justin Haley

34. Ryan Ellis

35. Quin Houff

36. Cody Ware

37. Chad Finchum

38. David Starr

39. Joey Gase

40. Parker Kligerman