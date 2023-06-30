NASCAR debuts new Chicago Speed Hub on Roblox

NASCAR unveiled the new NASCAR Chicago Speed Hub on Roblox Friday ahead of the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series street race on the Chicago Street Course this weekend.

The Chicago Speed Hub is a new, event-themed experience on the platform that replaces the original 75th Anniversary Speed Hub within the NASCAR Speed Hub experience on Roblox. The hub features a multitude of new and updated features and serves as a digital twin to celebrate the real 2.2-mile course through downtown Chicago that will host Xfinity Series and Cup Series events this weekend.

MORE: NASCAR Speed Hub | Weekend schedule for Chicago

Key features are listed below:

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The map is designed as the Buckingham Fountain area of Chicago.

Players can walk or drive from the hub to the time trial, social driving area, or skyscraper car obstacle course.

Expanded car customization where players can design their cars using different colors, patterns, and numbers.

Leaderboards for best lap time, best obby time, longest burnout, most donuts, and legacy lap time.

Merch haulers featuring collectible UGC (avatar clothing items) for sale (price WIP).

Weekly collectible, limited UGC (avatar clothing items) that‘s quest based to increase player engagement time.

Enjoy the thrills of the Roblox world and tune in to see the real-world stars hit the track in Chicago, culminating with the Cup Series‘ main event, the Grant Park 220 on Sunday (5:30 p.m. ET, NBC, Peacock, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, NBC Sports App).