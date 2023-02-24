NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins the last run at Auto Club Speedway
Coming off a wild Daytona 500 finish, the NASCAR Cup Series begins its southwest swing this weekend in Fontana, California, at Auto Club Speedway. Sunday will mark the 33rd and final trip around the two-mile oval that opened in 1997.
Here's everything you need to about the Pala Casino 400:
Pala Casino 400 broadcast schedule
All times ET
Saturday, Feb. 25
2-4 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS1, MRN)
Sunday, Feb. 26
3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pala Casino 400 (Fox, MRN)
Top drivers and best bets for the Pala Casino 400
Given recent history and the winningest current driver at the course hopping back to a Chevrolet team this season, it's probably wise to back the bowtie this weekend. According to BetMGM, half of the drivers with better than 11-to-1 odds to win drive Chevys, including three-time prior winner Kyle Busch, in his first year with Richard Childress Racing.
Best odds to win
Kyle Larson +600
Ryan Blaney +900
Denny Hamlin +900
Kyle Busch +1000
Chase Elliott +1000
Christopher Bell +1100
Joey Logano +1100
Tyler Reddick +1100
Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg notes that good mid-tier value can be found in the retiring Kevin Harvick (+2000), noting that the 2011 race winner has top-10 finishes in half of his 28 starts at the track.
Pala Casino 400 entries list
Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford
Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford
Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford
Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford
A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford
Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford
Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota
William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford
Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford
Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford
Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Weather forecast for the Pala Casino 400
Like much of the country, Southern California's Inland Empire is experiencing winter storms, with heavy rain sweeping through the region Friday, Saturday and the early parts of Sunday. It would seem likely that Saturday's practice for the Cup Series (and Xfinity Series race) will be canceled. For what is already a drivers' track, a mixed grid with no practice data and an increasingly rubbered-in track would be sure to provide an action-packed finale for Auto Club Speedway.