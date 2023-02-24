NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins the last run at Auto Club Speedway

Coming off a wild Daytona 500 finish, the NASCAR Cup Series begins its southwest swing this weekend in Fontana, California, at Auto Club Speedway. Sunday will mark the 33rd and final trip around the two-mile oval that opened in 1997.

Here's everything you need to about the Pala Casino 400:

Pala Casino 400 broadcast schedule

All times ET

Saturday, Feb. 25

2-4 p.m.: Practice and qualifying (FS1, MRN)

Sunday, Feb. 26

3:30-6:30 p.m.: Pala Casino 400 (Fox, MRN)

Top drivers and best bets for the Pala Casino 400

Given recent history and the winningest current driver at the course hopping back to a Chevrolet team this season, it's probably wise to back the bowtie this weekend. According to BetMGM, half of the drivers with better than 11-to-1 odds to win drive Chevys, including three-time prior winner Kyle Busch, in his first year with Richard Childress Racing.

Best odds to win

Kyle Larson +600

Ryan Blaney +900

Denny Hamlin +900

Kyle Busch +1000

Chase Elliott +1000

Christopher Bell +1100

Joey Logano +1100

Tyler Reddick +1100

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg notes that good mid-tier value can be found in the retiring Kevin Harvick (+2000), noting that the 2011 race winner has top-10 finishes in half of his 28 starts at the track.

Kyle Busch has won three times at Auto Club Speedway, more than any active Cup Series driver. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pala Casino 400 entries list

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Brad Keselowski (6), RFK Racing Ford

Corey LaJoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Kyle Busch (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

JJ Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Ford

A.J. Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), RFK Racing Ford

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Ryan Preece (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Noah Gragson (42), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (45), 23XI Racing Toyota

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Ford

Ty Gibbs (54), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Ty Dillon (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

B.J. McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Weather forecast for the Pala Casino 400

Like much of the country, Southern California's Inland Empire is experiencing winter storms, with heavy rain sweeping through the region Friday, Saturday and the early parts of Sunday. It would seem likely that Saturday's practice for the Cup Series (and Xfinity Series race) will be canceled. For what is already a drivers' track, a mixed grid with no practice data and an increasingly rubbered-in track would be sure to provide an action-packed finale for Auto Club Speedway.