NASCAR Cup Series Pala Casino 400

Kyle Busch notched his 61st NASCAR Cup Series victory Sunday, and it was one of his biggest.

Busch joined Richard Childress Racing in the offseason after a long run with Joe Gibbs Racing, and a win in only the second points race of the season confirmed their new partnership is a solid one. The win marked the 19th straight season — a record — Busch has won at least one Cup race.

Following in the top five were Chase Elliott, who rallied late; Ross Chastain, winner of the first two stages; Daniel Suarez and Kevin Harvick.

Read more about NASCAR

Kyle Busch wins NASCAR Cup Series race at Auto Club Speedway Dr. Diandra: Five races to remember at Auto Club Speedway Rain — and snow! — postpone Xfinity race at Auto Club Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series results: Kyle Busch wins at Auto Club Speedway originally appeared on NBCSports.com