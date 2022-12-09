NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series 2022 championship celebration

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I champion

Nothing has come easy for Layne Riggs from the moment his auto racing career began.

A veteran in late model stock car competition despite being just 20, the second-generation competitor from Bahama, North Carolina, has fought for every victory with a small operation, all while waiting for the right opportunity to follow in his father Scott Riggs‘ footsteps as a driver in one of NASCAR‘s top three divisions.

The decision to bet on himself by going for a NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series title paid off for Riggs, who joined a long list of notable national champions with a stellar season that saw him claim 16 victories at five tracks, as well as a track championship at Virginia‘s South Boston Speedway.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division I regional champions

A quartet of drivers who enjoyed successful NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series seasons now have additional reason to celebrate.

Layne Riggs, Craig Von Dohren, Jacob Goede and Neal Latham have been confirmed as regional champions of the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series for 2022.

NASCAR reintroduced regional championships last season for the first time since 2004, giving drivers from across the country who might not be able to contend for the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national championship something else for which to race. Each regional champion earned $15,000 for his season-long efforts.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II regional champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III regional champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV regional champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V regional champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Jostens Rookie of the Year winners

With the 2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series season in the books, the Jostens Rookies of the Year for Division I competition have been revealed.

The award winners include one national Jostens Rookie of the Year and four regional winners.

This year‘s national Jostens Rookie of the Year, Steve Bernier, who also captured a track championship at Canada’s RPM Speedway.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II champion

It‘s hard to believe Tim DeVos has been racing since the 1970s and this season was the best of his career.

DeVos won 10 races and had 21 top-five finishes in 24 starts at Michigan‘s Berlin Raceway. Not only did his 10th win give him 101 for his career at Berlin, tying him for the most victories in the history of the track, it also helped propel DeVos to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division II national championship.

DeVos didn‘t come into the season looking for a national title, or even a track title. He raced the same way he‘s always raced — just looking to get as many wins as possible.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III champion

Austin Paul came into the 2022 race season with one goal in mind — get as many wins as possible.

Paul finished with eight of them, and 15 top fives in 16 races.

What he didn‘t realize is those wins were adding up to points in a national title race he didn‘t even know he was in the running for until about a month remained in the season. By the time the end of the year rolled around, Paul had 456 national points, enough to capture the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division III national championship.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV champion

The first championship is always the hardest, but a second title is never easy, either.

Luke Ramsey won the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V national championship in 2018, a title he said “eluded me for a few years before I finally got it.”

When Ramsey, who raced this season at Iowa‘s Adams County Speedway and Nebraska’s I-80 Speedway, realized he had a chance at a second national title, he knew he had to go for it.

Ramsey had 12 wins and 17 top-five finishes in 19 races this season to take home the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division IV national championship. He won the title by 10 points, besting Salina Highbanks Speedway’s Jaylen Hardbarger.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V champion

Jacob Brown‘s NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Division V national championship this season was particularly special for him and the track where he races.

Brown had seven wins and 12 top-five finishes in 16 starts at Nebraska‘s I-80 Speedway, scoring 404 national points on the way to the Division V national championship.

The honor comes after officials at I-80 Speedway announced the track would be closing after the 2022 season.

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series state & provincial champions

2022 NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series track champions

