Myles Garrett gets good news on tender shoulder after leaving game vs. Patriots

Despite a car accident three weeks ago, pass rusher Myles Garrett missed just one game, suiting up and making an impact against both the Los Angeles Chargers and the New England Patriots. It has been evident, however, that Garrett is still working through a tender shoulder after he sprained it in the accident.

After wrapping up Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe for his second sack of the game on a crucial third down, Garrett stayed down in obvious pain. The same can be seen on the tape against the Chargers. Today, however, Garrett and the Browns were gifted with good news as an x-ray on his shoulder came back negative according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

With the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals up next, the Browns will need Garrett to continue to be superhuman to keep their season alive.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett had X-rays today on his shoulder that came back negative, per sources. Same shoulder Garrett injured in his car accident. Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s game Garrett “banged” the shoulder but should be OK. Big game this week vs. the #Ravens. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

